53-Year-Old Motivational Author Crosses 4th Country in Tennies

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2016 --Creating adventures to sharpen himself is nothing new for 53-year-old motivational speaker and author Shawn Anderson. Anderson has biked 4,000 miles solo across the United States twice, hiked 550 miles across Spain in 27 days, and hiked 440 miles up the coast of Portugal. Additionally, Anderson has run a 100-mile race, completed a 40-day around-the-world trip and has created adventures in 40 countries. On April 15, 2016, the six-time author will put on his tennis shoes and take on his next extra-mile adventure: hiking 750 miles around Shikoku Island, Japan.



"If I'm going to be successful in motivating others to live the best version of themselves, I better have total confidence in being able to successfully motivate myself," Anderson shares. "Talking about 'going the extra mile' in life and overcoming challenges and hardships mean nothing unless I know what it means to walk the talk."



Anderson continues, "Hiking for 50 days as far as I can each day in a unfamiliar country, speaking zero Japanese, and not even knowing where I'll eat or stay is definitely not a comfortable thought. But when I do cross my 750-mile finish line in Japan, I will have a deeper sensitivity to what others think and feel in their own life struggles, and I will be better equipped to empower others to change their circumstances and attitudes."



Anderson, author of the motivational book A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over, shares, "The excellence and adventure of each of our lives will always be determined by our own vision and a willingness to take massive action on that vision. If we think we can…we can. If we think we can't…we can't. I don't want to be a person who lets excuses stop me."



In addition to being a successful lifetime entrepreneur, Anderson is also the Founder of Extra Mile America and the creator of "Extra Mile Day" – a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. On November 1, 2015, 551 mayors and cities made the unique declaration and recognized those in their local communities who were going the extra mile in volunteerism and service. Additionally, in 2015 Anderson took his "go the extra mile" message outside of the United States and created a month-long speaking tour in the Philippines where he shared his inspirational message with over 10,000 Filipinos.



"Everyday routines can dull us and sap our motivation to live a bigger life," Anderson shares. "Unless we make a conscious effort to break routines and create opportunities that push us outside our comfort zones, our dreams start to shrink. I always believe my best days are always ahead of me," the 53-year-old concludes.