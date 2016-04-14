53-Year-Old Motivational Author Proves Age 50 Is New 30

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2016 --Creating adventures to sharpen himself is nothing new for 53-year-old motivational speaker and author Shawn Anderson. Anderson has biked 4,000 miles solo across the United States twice, hiked 550 miles across Spain in 27 days, and hiked 440 miles up the coast of Portugal. Additionally, Anderson has run a 100-mile race, completed a 40-day around-the-world trip and has created adventures in 40 countries. On April 15, 2016, the six-time author will put on his tennis shoes and take on his next extra-mile adventure: hiking 750 miles around Shikoku Island, Japan.



Being in his fifties and hiking nearly 20 miles a day for 40 consecutive days doesn't faze Anderson. "If I act old, I grow old faster. Of course walking 750 miles will be demanding in multiple ways, but I believe at age 53 I am better equipped to handle many of those challenges," Anderson shares. "Also, I will not let myself get overwhelmed with the entirety of the 750 mile goal. I will stay present in the moment by focusing on only one step and one mile at time."



Anderson, author of the motivational book A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over, shares, "The excellence and adventure of each of our lives will always be determined by our own vision and a willingness to take massive action on that vision. If we think we can…we can. If we think we can't…we can't. I don't want to be a person who lets excuses stop me at any age."



In addition to being a successful lifetime entrepreneur, Anderson is also the Founder of Extra Mile America and the creator of "Extra Mile Day" – a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. On November 1, 2015, 551 mayors and cities made the unique declaration and recognized those in their local communities who were going the extra mile in volunteerism and service. Additionally, in 2015 Anderson took his "go the extra mile" message outside of the United States and created a month-long speaking tour in the Philippines where he shared his inspirational message with over 10,000 Filipinos.



"As far as being 53 and walking 750 miles? Always do I believe my best days are still ahead of me…never behind me," Anderson concludes.