Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2018 --With a total of 544 professional level Instructor certifications, 105 of which are for graduates of the PADI Scuba Diving Instructor Development Course (IDC); PADI Course Director Holly Macleod is one of the highest certifying scuba diving Instructor trainers the planet has to offer and therefore one of the most experienced when it comes to Instructor level scuba diving professional training.



As well as seeing 105 PADI Scuba Diving Instructors graduate through the program, many of these went on to take a range of different PADI Specialty training courses and the great thing is that Holly saw an increase in the number of new scuba diving Instructors choosing to take environmentally friendly specialty training options such as Project AWARE and Dive Against Debris specialty options. The great thing is that these new scuba diving Instructors can now influence future student divers and help new divers to understand just how precious the underwater environment is and the ways in which all divers can protect and preserve this amazing self-contained underwater environment for generations to come.



Over the past couple of years Holly has also seen a number of previous PADI IDC graduates returning to take the PADI IDC Staff Instructor Course which has led to a number of Instructors looking to work towards higher levels of certification and ultimately aiming to train as PADI Course Directors with has led to the development of the recently devised PADI Master Instructor (MI) Preparation Program, designed to prepare professional instructors for the PADI Course Director Training Course (CDTC).



The PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) runs on a 17-day schedule and takes place each and every month at the only ever PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) to be set up and established on the Island of Gili Trawangan offering the absolute highest possible standards of training facilities available. Holly has over 15 years' experience within the recreational diving industry working in a range of international diving destinations and in a variety of diving related roles such as dive guide, dive instructor, front of house, manager, professional dive coordinator and is now running the PADI Instructor Development program in Gili Trawangan, Indonesia. For the last couple of years Holly has been amongst the highest certifying scuba diving Instructor trainers within the entire diving industry and has used that personal experience to create a number of additional workshops outside of the basic PADI Curriculum designed to develop candidates to a level way beyond that generally found within the Industry providing the knowledge, skills and most of all confidence to be successful.



For those looking for a quality dive training experience and therefore the perfect start within the industry, it is definitely worth checking out the Gili IDC Indonesia website providing all the necessary information to get started on a new career in diving. Previous reviews from actual graduates can also be found on the PADI IDC Indonesia TripAdvisor page and the latest news and updates from the program can be found on the Gili Islands PADI IDC Facebook business Page.



