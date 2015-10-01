550 Cities to Go the Extra Mile with Declaration

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2015 --On November 1, over 550 U.S. mayors will declare Extra Mile Day and recognize extra mile people and organizations in their communities who are creating positive change through their extraordinary efforts in volunteerism and service. Extra Mile Day is a growing movement that promotes a life-changing message: go the extra mile and create the positive change you desire.



Started in 2009 by motivational author and change creator Shawn Anderson, Extra Mile Day originated with 23 participating cities. In 2015, it is expected 550 cities will make the symbolic declaration. Mayor Chuck Charles of Ashland, Kentucky, is one of the declaring mayors. "Going the extra mile is a key component that helps to drive a city to success. It's that extra effort when others say it can't be done."



For Mayor Gina Noble of Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Extra Mile Day message carries special meaning. "Going the extra mile, for me, is opening your heart to show someone you care by giving your time without expectation of receiving anything in return other than the satisfaction of helping brighten someone's day and positively impacting someone's life."



"Millions of people silently wish for change in their communities, their organizations, their families and themselves. The problem is, just wishing for change alone accomplishes little. Passionately going the extra mile in our actions, however, can accomplish a ton," Extra Mile Day Founder Anderson shares. "Extra Mile Day is a small reminder of the power we each have to create change every single day in every area of our lives."