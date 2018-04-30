55CommunityGuide.com Announces New Expanded Classified Ads Section

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2018 --Making life simpler for those over 55 looking to reside in active adult living communities, a free listings site called 55CommunityGuide.com has become a veritable go-to resource. Listings found on the site not only highlight 55+ communities, but they also do something not seen in the marketplace before. They highlight individual 55+ homes of any type. There to streamline the process further, the platform has expanded their classified ad sections for both over-55 homes for rent and over-55 homes for sale. Now, individual houses, condos, townhouses, apartments, duplexes, lofts and modular homes are all on tap for sale or rent by owner or agent.



Users need only to log onto the site to see home listings with extensive details, photos, contact information, and a direct link to the ad owner's website. Free for real estate agents, homeowners, new tenants, or buyers to use, the site allows for greater access to a needful marketplace niche.



For more information visit http://www.55CommunityGuide.com.



