Columbia, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --Columbia, SC runners and fun seekers, get ready for the most exciting, bounciest 5k obstacle course that has ever been in South Carolina! Experienced marathon runners, casual joggers, outdoor enthusiasts, and everyone in between will want to join in on the fun that is the XtremeAIR 5k! Coming to Saluda Shoals Park on May 21st, the XtremeAIR 5k is an inflatable obstacle course race unlike any of the 5k races in Columbia, SC you've participated in before.



XtremeAIR 5k participants will enjoy the most fun workout of their lives as they bounce, run, jump, slide, scramble, and laugh their way through twelve giant inflatable obstacles. The Columbia XtremeAIR 5k obstacle race offers a safe, exciting experience for racers of all ages. If you are looking for 5k runs in Columbia, SC that the whole family can participate in, this is the one! Children over 12 years old and at least four feet tall are welcome to participate. And if mom is worried she won't be able to keep up with dad, tell her not to worry! The XtremeAIR 5k can be as easy or challenging as you make it. Participants should feel free to walk, take breaks, and pause for those spectacular views at the top of our tallest obstacles. Also, spectators get in for free, so grandma and any other friends or family members who might want to sit out can join in the fun from the sidelines.



Unlike other obstacle course, the XtremeAIR 5k has no exhausting crawls through mud pits, barbed wire, and other hazards that turn most obstacle races into punishing tests of stamina and endurance. Instead, the XtremeAIR 5k race is designed to give racers an intense workout while maximizing their fun! All of the giant inflatable obstacles are made from industrial-strength materials and anchored to the ground with high grade steel alloy stakes and hefty retraining straps. Fine mesh safety netting on the tallest climbing obstacles ensures that racers can concentrate on pushing themselves to the limit without fear. Warrior athletes can push themselves through the course at high speed to get a challenging workout while less experienced and younger runners can enjoy the course at a more leisurely pace that better suit their abilities.



Sign up today!



Racers can sign up for the XtremeAIR 5k Columbia run at the convenient online site until midnight Friday, May 20th 2016, the night before the event. The popular waves sell out early and the cost goes up as race day approaches, so participants are urged to register as soon as possible to make sure they get their desired wave. All Access passes will be available that allow the participant to join any and all waves, even if sold out–perfect for procrastinators and die-hard super athletes. These events are always more fun with a team and there are discounts available for group registration, so runners are encouraged to grab their friends, co-workers, and family members to join in the fun!



The excitement kicks off with the first wave at 8:30 at Saluda Shoals Park in Columbia, SC on Race Day, May 21, 2016. The parking lot will open before 7am on the day of the event, so runners can show up the before their wave to allow sufficient time to check-in, sign their wavers, and rent a locker if needed. Racers are reminded to bring a photo ID for check-in to avoid disappointment, as the ID is required to race and no exceptions will be made.



Runners, athletes, and anyone looking for unique 5k races in Columbia, SC are urged to join the XtremeAIR 5k obstacle race on may 21, 2016. It promises to offer the most exhilarating workout experience South Carolina has ever hosted!



About Xtreme Air 5K

As more and more Americans grow bored of the common, conventional runs and marathons that litter the country, there has been a growing demand for a more engaging, entertaining style of run that gives its competitors a chance to blow off-steam and fool around. However, the majority of the obstacle course runs that have sprung up often tout themselves as being elite athletic competitions or pride themselves on being grueling feats pain and endurance. The Xtreme Air 5k breaks free from the norm of obstacle courses by prioritizing one thing above all else - that participants have the most fun and exciting run of their lives! The Xtreme Air 5K custom inflatable obstacle courses are designed to be suitable for people of all ages and levels of fitness to have a blast on!



Visit http://www.xtremeair5k.com for more information.