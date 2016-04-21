Knoxville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --Racers and fun run lovers in the Knoxville area can rejoice – fun is coming to the 5k race circuit in a gigantic way this month when a new 5k race featuring enormous inflatable obstacles comes to town. Anyone who feels that 5k races in Knoxville have become a bit boring in recent years will want to get to Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center to take part in the first ever Knoxville XtremeAIR 5k inflatable obstacle race on April 30, 2016. Participants of every age and fitness level will get to scramble up, over, and through giant inflatable obstacles while enjoying the most exciting, insanely fun workout of their lives. Discounts are available for group registrations of all sizes, making this the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to organize a family reunion, church group get-together, or corporate team building exercise that participants will be discussing for decades!



Unlike the other obstacle course 5k runs in Knoxville has hosted, XtremeAIR 5k isn't designed as an endurance test for the fittest elite athletes, suitable only for those willing to suffer grueling pain-filled challenges. Instead, this 5k race combines the fun of the best children's bouncy hut houses with the joyous challenge of a video game workout brought to life! There's plenty of challenges and physical fun for everyone as participants scale the three-story high climbing wall of the Cliffhanger, dodge the swinging giant balls of the Gauntlet, and wiggle their way through the rollers and inflatable forest in the Beast.



The XtremeAIR 5k race course will be spread out over the fields at scenic Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center, located at 3301 E. Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville. Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown Knoxville, Chilhowee Park features a 3-acre lake, playground, and picnic shelters, making it the ideal place for racers and their cheering section to enjoy a relaxing picnic while rehashing their exciting race day festivities. Anyone looking to extend the thrills and chills further can head next door for a wild time at the Knoxville Zoo after the race course closes at 1pm.



Racers of all ages and fitness levels are invited to take part – anyone 12 years and older and over 48 inches tall can come and join in the fun. Safety issues are not a concern, as the custom-made obstacles at the Knoxville XtremeAIR 5k run are made from industrial strength materials and secured in place with high strength steel stakes and strong retention straps. All of the obstacles over a certain height even feature fine mesh netting so racers can laugh and play their way through or push themselves to the limit without fear. Nothing but fun at an XtremeAIR 5k run!



Sign up today!



Racers can sign up online until midnight on April 29, 2016, the Friday before the race. Participants are urged to sign up online early, to get their preferred race and take advantage of the discounts offered for early registration. Prices go up as race day approaches, and the popular waves sell out fast. Parking opens at Chilhowee Park at 7:15 on race day Saturday, April 30, 2016, and registration opens at 7:30. Racers should plan on arriving about an hour before their wave so they have plenty of time to pick up their packets, check-in, register, and rent a locker. Racers are reminded to bring their photo ID, as they must present one to check-in – no exceptions. The festivities kick off when the first wave begins at 8:30 for a day of thrilling 5k race excitement like no other!



5k enthusiasts, family fun seekers, and anyone looking for an incredibly fun workout won't want to miss the first Knoxville XtremeAIR 5k obstacle race coming to town on April 30, 2016. Get ready to experience more fun and laughter at this race than at all the previous 5k runs Knoxville has ever hosted!



About XtremeAIR 5K

As more and more Americans grow bored of the common, conventional runs and marathons that litter the country, there has been a growing demand for a more engaging, entertaining style of run that gives its competitors a chance to blow off-steam and fool around. However, the majority of the obstacle course runs that have sprung up often tout themselves as being elite athletic competitions or pride themselves on being grueling feats pain and endurance. The XtremeAIR 5k breaks free from the norm of obstacle courses by prioritizing one thing above all else - that participants have the most fun and exciting run of their lives! The XtremeAIR 5K custom inflatable obstacle courses are designed to be suitable for people of all age ranges and levels of fitness to have a blast on!