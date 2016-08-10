Oshkosh, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2016 --What comes to mind when thinking about a 5k race? Maybe the daunting task of training for weeks on end? Perhaps enduring a boring day better spent at home catching up on yard work? Fortunately, none of that will cross participants' minds with this Oshkosh 5k race. XtremeAIR 5k has made it possible to get everyone of all ages involved in a sporty yet fun event where everyone can have fun and be fit. 5k runs in Wisconsin have never been this exciting!



On race day, 12 inflatable obstacles will stretch across the EAA Aviation Center the morning of August 27th 2016, with each obstacle offering a different challenge. From extreme runners to those with no fitness routine whatsoever, this is one of the 5k runs in Wisconsin truly built for everyone. Participants are encouraged to go at their own pace, let loose, and just have fun at this Oshkosh 5k.



Coworkers can team up against the bosses. Bridesmaids and groomsman, what better way to spend a bachelor/bachelorette party? Special occasions are always extra exciting when they're spent bouncing around with family and friends! Birthday parties are especially fun when celebrated at this morning's 5k. Whatever the occasion, give this Oshkosh 5k a try and there will be no room for disappointment!



Participants will meet at the EVAA Aviation Center located at 3000 Poberezney Road, Oshkosh, WI 54902 (directions can be found here). Upon arriving, runners and spectators will be able to scope out the course and the massive obstacles. The first obstacle 'Game On' will give its participants a warmup to prep them for the challenges that lie ahead. Members must reach the top and slide back down this steep obstacle, 'The Cliffhanger'. After they have had a good run with the first few bounce houses, they will be ready tackle 'The Beast', which is a tricky combination of all the previous obstacles put together. The goal is keep balance and strengthen those weak areas, all in fun of course! Every obstacle is made with the highest quality industrial materials and are safe for all ages, ensuring only fun is to be had!



Ready to sign up? Form a team and receive a special discount! First responders and military personal also get discounted pricing. Spectators are always free and are encouraged to join this event! Kids of all ages are welcome as well and can absolutely participate, as long as they meet the minimum height requirement of 48."



Sign up is going on now and will continue through race day. Don't wait until the last minute because they will go up in price as it gets closer to race day. Once participants have purchased their tickets and chosen their wave, they are ready for race day! It is suggested that runners pick up their race packet the day before the event at the designated packet pickup location (on the event page) to save time on race day. However, procrastinators should arrive about an hour before their wave to find parking, pickup their packet, check in, and scope out the course. Those wishing to join at the last minute can purchase tickets the day of the race.



See you on race day!