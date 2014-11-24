Watch Movies on New Retina 5K iMac? Digiarty Shows Up 5K Video Converter

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2014 --In addition to playing games, Apple's new iMac supports watching HD and ultra HD (super HD) videos flawlessly. But only a few videos are playable with Mac due to the format compatibility. Digiarty Software closes up with a 5K UHD video converter to facilitate playing various videos on 5K iMac display, stretching to 8K, 4K and 1080p videos, since the 27in Retina 5K iMac is available to buy now after its October 16th event.



Just when people consider it is safe to get comfortable with the appearance and saying of 4K video, Apple Inc. comes along with 5K display realized premium 27-inch iMac all-in-one desktop. 5K display is almost firstly proposed and realized by Apple with 5,120-by-2,880 resolution packing an unheard-of 14.7 million pixels. But the fact is that still many users are not familiar with the definition, availability and use of 5K resolution and display. For the details, please view:

The Retina 5K display has combined many high-end techs, including AMD Radeon R9 M290X graphics card, the redesigned timing controller (TCON) for handling he bandwidth required by so many pixels, reconfigured photo alignment processes and organic passivation architecture to combine seamlessly without cross-talk muddling the detail or losing contrast.



The new iMac enables users to watch the UHD videos of highest resolutions by far obtained online or shot by Canon, Sony and JVC HD cameras flawlessly. According to many tests and reviews by famous tech websites like Pcmag, iMac plays 4K UHD videos well enough, at full size, at full resolution, with room to spare, just like a perfect match. For the widely seen 1080p videos, the 5K iMac processes it without noticeable pixel block.



But in the same principle of other Mac (QuickTime) supported video formats, the new iMac only supports a limited number of video files like MOV, MP4, M4V, MPEG and AVCHD. WinX HD Video Converter for Mac is recommended as the No.1 choice for compressing, converting or transcoding movies for the new 5K iMac. It can convert any SD/HD/UHD videos on 5K iMac or make any videos compatible with 5K iMac. It also comes with the features of recording screen/videos from iMac, downloading online YouTube videos, making photo slideshow, extracting background music from video files and so on.



WinX HD Video Converter for Mac (originally $45.95) is now available at $29.95 only usable on 1 Mac and $39.95 for 5 Mac due to Digiarty 2014 Thanksgiving Deals. Alternatively, any user can also get it through the 60% off 2014 Thanksgiving Gift Pack for Mac that contains many other programs.



