5KPlayer Got Update for Home Media Stream and Screen Record when COVID-19 Spreads

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2020 --When COVID-19 outbreaks, DearMob's star product 5KPlayer gets updated to mainly improve its AirPlay feature to help anyone at home needs to stream videos music and play iOS games on bigger screen, or screen record contents on iPhone iPad. Other updates also include showing DVD subtitles in higher quality and smoother playback of AV1 videos for better media experience.



When seeing a huge spike in coronavirus cases, it is highly suggested to stay at home to keep away from the frigging disease right now. The health of people matters, so does the quality of their lives. To keep everything normal like work or study, and meanwhile kill the boring time, the updated 5KPlayer is here to offer some help regarding entertainment, game, education, business, etc AirPlay streaming from iPhone/iPad to Windows, Mac or projector.



Mirror iOS screen to computer: By casting the whole screen of iPhone or iPad to PC, Mac or projector, every operation on iOS device can be magnified and displayed in a clearer visual way. Especially for teachers and business men, 5KPlayer helps show documents, presentations, images and even live chats on bigger screen and grasp the attention of each audience easily.



Stream movies, music & games: No matter self-made videos and music, or online media files from apps are in the list of 5KPlayer's AirPlay supported contents. It perfectly shows movies with subtitles and Apple music with lyrics streamed from iPhone/iPad to help create a home media center for crisp pictures and Hi-Fi sounds enjoyment. Besides, by playing iPhone iPad games on computer, the iOS device can be used as a game controller to control any game wirelessly, free as play on iPhone iPad.



Free screen recording iPhone iPad: Along with screen mirroring feature, there also comes with an iOS screen recording function of 5KPlayer to help capture whatever important on screen for review anytime. How to perform a task, how to use an app or how to play a game on iOS device can be explained by recording a video tutorial. Better still, the real-time net classes, video conferences and online meetings can be recorded to have a recap in detail later.



All in all, 5KPlayer tries to help people entertain, work or study as usual when everyone is asked to stay at home during COVID-19. By streaming everything to bigger screen, there is no need to keep a sharp eye on the small screen of iPhone or iPad all the time. By the way, version 6.3 of 5KPlayer also improves the subtitle quality when playing DVDs and offers smoother playback of AV1 videos on AMD PC.



Four-in-one, free software 5KPlayer combines AirPlay mirroring, UHD video playback, online media saving and DLNA streaming functions into one unit. The reinforced 5KPlayer that helps media streaming and screen recording at this very moment is now available to download at: https://www.5kplayer.com/airplay/



DearMob aims to create high-quality cross-platform software for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android to provide users sophisticated desktop and mobile solutions. Led by the star product 5KPlayer, this brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products in 2020. For more information about the company, please visit: https://www.5kplayer.com/.