5KPlayer Updated in Time for iPhone 12 AirPlay Mirroring

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2020 --DearMob 5KPlayer just rolled out a new version to extend the AirPlay screen mirroring ability on iPhone, including the 4 new iPhone models – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. With the new 5KPlayer, it is possible to AirPlay iPhone 12 Dolby Vision 4K HDR or Night mode Time-lapse videos to desktop, cast iPhone 12 smart HDR 3, Deep Fusion or Night mode photos to PC display, screen capture iPhone 12 on Windows 10 or Mac computer, to just name a few.



Just like any other big update coming with big thanks to its users, this time 5KPlayer gives users an exclusive offer [60% OFF] with an ultimate video music tool for anyone who has the advanced requirements to process iPhone 12 Dolby Vision 4K HDR videos or any other media file. Every old and new 5KPlayer user can use it to:



- Edit iPhone 12 videos: Cut, crop, merge, effect, adjust, resize, compress, etc.

- Digitize DVD: Convert homemade DVD to MP4, no loss.

- Convert videos: Convert videos to MP4/MP3 for iPhone/Android.

- Record videos: Record desktop screen and webcam, including game walkthroughs.



As always, 5KPlayer is a good option to target Windows and Mac computer as the AirPlay receiver so as to enable AirPlay mirroring and video music streaming between devices without the need for Apple TV or any other AirPlay-2 smart TVs and speakers. To be honest, 5KPlayer had added support for AirPlay mirroring iOS 14 when iOS 14 was first introduced. But to give the best AirPlay experience for every iOS 14 iPhone 12 user, 5KPlayer waits for the release of the iPhone 12 series and then upgrades its AirPlay feature in version 6.4 to ensure excellent performance when AirPlay mirroring the brand-new iPhone 12 Dolby Vision 4K HDR videos or Night mode Time-lapse videos to computer. No hiccups, the cinematic experiences come to life on the computer easily.



Besides videos, other content on iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max can also be cast to desktop wirelessly, including smart HDR 3/Deep Fusion photos, Apple music, Apple Fitness+ app, Arcade games, Files, Keynotes, Numbers, Pages, Podcasts, books, and live streams. Serving millions of AirPlay users since 2015, it is proved to be an expert specializing in iOS/iPadOS screen sharing and media streaming to computer. In case needed, 5KPlayer also allows every iPhone 12 screen mirroring to be recorded as a video with sounds on the Mac/PC end for further processing with a video editing tool.



By the way, the new version of 5KPlayer also comes with a new music Equalizer for personalizing the sound effects, including Pop, Club, Dance, Full bass, Rock, Soft, etc.



DearMob 5KPlayer 6.4 version is now available for everyone to download here: https://www.5kplayer.com/software/ultimate-dvd-video-music-tool.htm, which also highlights a video editing tool for processing iPhone 12 videos.



