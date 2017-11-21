5th Annual Women En Mass Retreat Empowers Female Mass Tort Attorneys

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2017 --Women En Mass (WEM), an annual working retreat for women in mass torts, brought together hundreds of female attorneys at the fifth annual WEM retreat held at the St. Regis Resort in Aspen, Colorado on September 25-26. The retreat included a one-day business session, breakout group sessions and networking opportunities for attendees to build new relationships and strengthen existing ones in a casual environment.



"WEM is a unique opportunity to relax, unwind, and rejuvenate with fellow mass tort women – it's fantastic!" said Aimee Wagstaff, Women En Mass Founder.



The retreat featured some of the top female mass tort litigators and thought leaders, including Aimee Wagstaff, Andrus Wagstaff, PC; Elizabeth Cabraser, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP; Fidelma Fitzpatrick, Motley Rice LLC; Jennifer Moore, Grossman & Moore PLLC; Robin Greenwald, Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C.; and Lori Andrus, Andrus Anderson LLP, among many others.



The goal of WEM is to band women together in mass torts. By offering a networking tool to empower women and provide them with a resource for their career in mass tort law, organizers of the group hope to encourage more women to pursue leadership positions. Female attorneys are welcome to attend the annual retreat free of charge, aside from travel expenses. The group is funded by pledge sponsors including law firms and companies that pledge their support for WEM and the empowerment of women.



From its beginning in 2013, WEM has been a success. The first year roughly 40 attorneys attended. The following year those numbers doubled and this year, more than 200 attorneys attended. The group has an active list serve of more than 450 WEMbers networking for referrals and giving and receiving advice from other female attorneys.



About Women En Mass

Founded and hosted by Aimee Wagstaff of Andrus Wagstaff, PC, Women En Mass (WEM) brings together the best and brightest female mass tort attorneys to discuss issues that affect women—from the boardroom to the courtroom. WEM seeks to increase gender diversity in mass tort leadership positions and provide female attorneys with an extensive networking and resource system.



If you would like more information about Women En Mass and the 5th Annual Retreat or to talk with Aimee Wagstaff, please contact Selena Saucedo at 720.208.9405 or selena.saucedo@andruswagstaff.com.