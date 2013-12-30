6 Juicy Questions About the 2014 Market for Las Vegas Homes

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2013 --Rob Flitton, “The Closer, a top REALTOR in the market for Las Vegas homes, has published 6 juicy questions about the forthcoming 2014 market for Las Vegas homes, and these questions essentially form predictions for the 2014 real estate market.



The six questions Rob Flitton put forth are:



- will developers re-plat their lots into bigger lots?

- will the construction of new major projects, and refurbishing of old projects, continue?

- how will the absence of the short-sale tax credit affect the market?

- how will foreclosures play out in the market?

- will resale homes continue be attractive compared to new homes?

- will there be baseball in Summerlin?



“These are the 6 major factors that I think will influence the market for Las Vegas homes in 2014”, said Rob Flitton. “The ratio between supply and demand is the essential determining factor in how any real estate market performs, and I chose topics that influence supply and demand or indicate what might be coming - and I say ‘indicate’ because no one can accurately predict a market.”



The Las Vegas real estate market rose dramatically in the 24 months between January 2012 and December 2013, but seems to have flattened out - this drives curiosity for Las Vegas home buyers and sellers. The full article is available by clicking here.



About Rob Flitton

Rob Flitton is a highly successful real estate specialist with over 30 years of experience as a REALTOR, real estate developer, and custom home builder responsible for more than $250 million in transactions.