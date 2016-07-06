60th Anniversary Video Captures Champion Oil Celebration

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2016 --During this 60th year, Champion will sponsor national races, regional events, race teams, drivers; plus hold an open house with factory tours, gifts, picnics, car shows, road rally, special wholesale pricing, drawings, media coverage, press releases, dinners, trade shows, and special mailings. The public is invited to enter for $1000 in prizes at https://form.jotform.com/60324347292150.



Champion Brands, LLC, originally Lowe Oil Co. founded by Ralph Lowe in 1956, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends more than 350 products including fuel, oil and engine additives and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, industrial, commercial, agricultural and specialty markets.



Champion Brands understands the complexities of doing business in today's market and is always looking for new and better ways to make your company more efficient and increase your bottom line. Quality products are more than a commitment at Champion; high standards define the way they do business.



Headquartered in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, is Champion's 450,000 square foot plant, which accommodates more than one million gallons of bulk storage with convenient rail, siding.



Good people are the heart of Champion Brands. Passion, dedication, knowledge and a can-do attitude drive the growth of this company.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdq4TdpGqg4