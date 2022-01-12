6ABC Was There when Charitable-Minded Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera, the Barbera Bear and His Barbera Cares Program Again Presented Donation Check to Toys for Tots

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2022 --Gary Barbera drove into the Holiday Season early again to steer focus on Toys for Tots when Philadelphia's Tallest Santa landed on the Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard iconic rooftop at the end of October. "We saw firsthand how COVID increased food insecurity and how hunger never rests. Our partnerships with the Lovely Lawncrest Community distributing food with Share Food Program and our Gary Barbera holiday Turkey community distribution continued albeit in a different way this season," said Barbera. We realized early that the need for food would take precedence and COVID would slow down toy collections for many reasons. We can't do everything but each of us can do what we can. The annual Barbera Cares Toy for Tots Collection changed to monetary donations in honor of Barbera clients Every Vehicle on the Lot Helps Support Toys For Tots. The Barbera Cares donations were earmarked so that families and children in our local Philadelphia area will be the beneficiaries.



Gary Barbera presented US Marine Staff Sargent Matthew Everett, Toys for Tots – Philadelphia with a donation check for $10,000 ten thousand dollars to buy toys for local children and teens so that all who needed would not be left without a special gift for Christmas at the Philadelphia Toys for Tots Collection and Sorting Warehouse on Bridge Street.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfKzJD3GPCc



We are so grateful to SSGT Matthew Everett and all of the US Military and their families for all they do seen and unseen for our betterment. Is Toys for the Tots the Best? Boy I Guess!



About Gary Barbera, Philly's Famous Bear™ and their Barbera Cares Programs©

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares© Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear™. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe & Litter Free Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Share Food Program, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The Barbera Bear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.