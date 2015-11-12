Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2015 --The 28 million small businesses in America help drive our economic engine. For many, however, there are plenty of hurdles to overcome running a small business or startup. It may have excellent products and services, investment capital, and an ideal location, but, if its brand is lackluster or nonexistent, success will be that much harder to attain.



Many small business owners still believe that a company's brand is its logo, look, and colors. "It is much more holistic than that," says marketing consultant and speaker, Elaine Fogel in her new book, Beyond Your Logo: 7 Brand Ideas That Matter Most For Small Business Success.



She claims that a small business' brand emanates from the mindsets, attitudes, and behaviors of anyone and everyone involved in it. A strong brand helps prospects and customers develop positive impressions and feelings about a business which can influence how they'll act when it's time to make a purchase or take an action. And, since success depends on brand reputation, she says it's critical that small businesses - regardless of their size and budget - should do everything possible to ensure that their customers' experiences are amazing.



Fogel presents her brand ideas in seven chapters with loads of free and low-cost tactics and resources readers can implement and use immediately.



IDEA #1: A STRONG BRAND IS ESSENTIAL FOR SMALL BUSINESS SUCCESS

IDEA #2: PUT CUSTOMERS AT THE CENTER OF EVERY ACTION

IDEA #3: GET MARKETING AND BRANDING HELP WHEN YOU NEED IT

IDEA #4: PROFESSIONALISM PAYS OFF

IDEA #5: BE NIMBLE. BE QUICK.

IDEA #6: DEMONSTRATE SMALL BUSINESS SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IDEA #7: BE STRATEGIC



"Elaine's book has captured seven simple but powerful ideas to strengthen your company's brand and leverage it for success," says bestselling author, Daniel H. Pink. "Beyond Your Logo is a much-needed primer on branding for small business professionals."



The paperback (ISBN: 978-0-9966613-0-0) is now available on Amazon.com and will soon be released on other bookseller sites or it can be ordered at independent bookstores. The e-book (ISBN: 978-0-9966613-1-7) is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and iTunes. Beyond Your Logo also comes with downloadable bonus material for book buyers.



Fogel decided to launch the book during National Entrepreneurship Month to honor American small businesses that employ about half of the nation's private workforce. For more information about Beyond Your Logo: 7 Brand Ideas That Matter Most For Small Business Success, and to access high-res images, please visit the online media kit. Fogel is available for interviews and appearances.



About Elaine Fogel

Elaine Fogel is a marketing and branding thought leader, professional speaker, and writer. She has been a contributor to The Business Journal and MarketingProfs and is a current contributor to SmallBizClub founded by NFL Hall of Famer, Fran Tarkenton. People in 10 countries regularly read her blog, Totally Uncorked on Marketing, and her articles have appeared in several publications.



About National Entrepreneurs' Month

In 2012, President Barack Obama declared November as Entrepreneurship Month as a way to celebrate the entrepreneurs who create new jobs, ignite innovation, and make significant contributions to the country's economy.