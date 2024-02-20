7 Common Causes of AC Repair Appointments in Sandy UT!

Murray, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2024 --During a scorching northern Utah summer, it's a known fact that homeowners will frequently run into air conditioner issues. AC systems will breakdown due to all sorts of causes, and it's important to team up with ac repair sandy ut experts when issues arise.



Below are seven of the most common causes of AC repairs that home and business owners should know about!



1. Clogged & Dirty HVAC Filters



AC systems can freeze up and stop cooling down properties when filters become clogged and/or dirty. The vast majority of HVAC filters only last upwards of a few months, and a lot of people simply forget to switch out their filters as frequently as they should.



So even though this is sometimes a relatively straightforward fix, it's important to remember how clogged HVAC filters can also be connected to more serious repair jobs as well.



2. Thermostat Malfunctions



A home's HVAC system is largely controlled through thermostats, which is why thermostat malfunctions can be incredibly detrimental to an entire system's operations.



Be sure to check a thermostat's batteries before rendering it damaged. Although some thermostat malfunctions are routine repairs, there are certain scenarios in which older thermostats may need to be replaced.



3. Evaporator Coil Repairs



Evaporator coils are typically located near an HVAC system's furnace, and its general purpose is to absorb humidity/heat from the air that a system sends outside—and recirculate cool air into a property through a duct system.



When evaporator coils malfunction, it often leads to uncomfortable indoor air temperatures and high humidity levels.



4. Clogged AC Condenser Coils



AC condenser coils are usually located within an outdoor AC unit, and these coils often get dirty due to being exposed to outdoor elements. One of the big issues associated with clogged AC condenser coils is that it can quickly lead to high utility bills.



Although water hoses can sometimes clean off AC condenser coils, it's possible that an HVAC technician may need to utilize chemical cleaning products to fully remove the buildup.



5. Refrigerant Leaks



Refrigerant leaks are another common AC breakdown cause, and indoor humidity and temperature levels will quickly rise when these system leaks occur.



In most scenarios, a comprehensive leak test will be required to pinpoint where exactly the refrigerant leak is originating from, which always requires professional help.



6. Drainage Line Clogs



HVAC drainage lines often get clogged up with lint, dust and dirt. When these drain lines become clogged, it can potentially create all sorts of damages to a property's furnace and AC system.



The potential water damages associated with these clogs are severe, so it's generally best to leave these AC repair jobs in professional hands.



7. Faulty Capacitor



An AC system's capacitor is what powers the motor and maintains an entire HVAC system's functionality. So as is easy to imagine, a faulty capacitor will create many efficiency issues within an air conditioning unit.



The best way to resolve this scenario is to call a local HVAC company and have a pro technician verify whether or not the capacitor needs to be replaced.



Be Sure To Call AC Repair Specialists When HVAC Repairs Are Needed In Sandy UT!



There are many repair issues that can occur within residential AC systems, and the above AC repair causes are merely a tiny snippet of what occurs at homes and businesses throughout Sandy UT on a daily basis.



As a homeowner, it's important to be smart about properly maintaining the efficiency of a state-of-the-art HVAC system, which means DIY AC repairs are generally misguided. But by hiring HVAC professionals, all sorts of AC repair projects can become a lot more manageable!



