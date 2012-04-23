7 Tips for Using Isochronic Tones - Get the Most from Your Brainwave Entrainment Sessions

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2012 --Using isochronic tones is an excellent way to access a variety of states of consciousness, and explore your full potential. Although isochronic tones are not yet as well known as binaural beats, they are more powerful and are becoming increasingly popular. If you’re interested in seeing what isochronic tones can do for you, here are some tips to ensure that you get the most from them:



1. Listen regularly



For best results, you should listen to your isochronic tone recordings regularly, as the effects can be cumulative – like anything, you’ll get better with practice! So do your best to set some time aside each day to listen! It might seem hard to make this time at first, but once you’ve got into the habit, you’ll find you don’t want to miss it. Isochronic tones can be kind of addictive!



2. Listen in a suitable environment



Following on from the above point, it’s important to make sure you practice with your isochronic tones in a quiet environment where you won’t be disturbed. So make sure that other people in the house know not to interrupt you, and try to keep kids and pets away for the duration of your practice.



You’ll also want to wear comfortable clothing and have a comfortable surface to sit or lie down on. Sitting upright in a supportive chair might be the best option, as many people find that they drift off to sleep if they lie down. But it’s best to experiment and find what works for you.



3. Use headphones if possible



One of the big advantages of isochronic tones over binaural beats is that they don’t require the use of headphones. This is great news for those who can’t use headphones for whatever reason, and it makes brainwave entrainment more accessible. However, if you can use headphones and have some handy, it’s still a good idea to use them when listening to isochronic tones, as they do help to cut out external distractions, making the session more effective.



4. Get the volume right



Isochronic tones need to be audible to be effective. However you shouldn’t make the mistake of turning the recording up too loud, as this can result in a headache. So make sure you listen at a comfortable volume, especially if you’re using headphones.



5. Give it time



We talked about the importance of listening regularly above. Related to this is the need for patience and consistency - in other words, while many people do experience fantastic results from brainwave entrainment recordings the very first time they listen, this isn’t always the case.



Does this mean the recording is a dud, or that brainwave synchronisation just doesn’t work for you? Not necessarily. Sometimes it takes several sessions with a recording to begin to experience the full benefits. Also, some people appear to be more resistant to the effects of isochronic tones and other brainwave entrainment methods. If you’re one of them, this doesn’t mean it’ll never work for you – just that you might need to give it more time and effort than others. Assuming you’ve obtained your recording from a reputable source, at least give it a few weeks of consistent use before writing it off.



You might also want to experiment with different technologies – if isochronic tones don’t work as well as you’d hoped, try binaural beats instead.



6. Using isochronic tones for delta work?



Some brainwave entrainment recordings aim to take you down into the delta brainwave range (< 4 Hz), which is associated with bodily healing and very deep trance states. Some people claim that isochronic tones don’t work for delta entrainment. While I think it’s a bit much to claim that they don’t work at all, what is certainly true is that many people find the sound of the isochronic pulses to be somewhat unpleasant and distracting in the delta frequency range, and find that binaural beats provide a more pleasant and effective experience.



So if you want to delve into the delta range, this is something to bear in mind. I think that as always, it’s worth experimenting and seeing what works for you personally.



7.Use high quality recordings



It’s very important to use good quality isochronic downloads from a reputable source. It’s pretty easy to find isochronic tones online – a quick search will turn up various sites with downloads available, often for free. While there’s some good stuff here, there’s also a lot that’s not so great.



So how do you sort the wheat from the chaff? One way is to download everything you find, and test it out. While it’s true that nothing beats first-hand experience, it’s also true that you won’t necessarily experience great results the first time your listen (as discussed earlier), and that it can take time to get the full benefit of a recording. Do you really have a few weeks to devote to working with every recording you find? Imagine the frustration of trying out download after download, only to find that you don’t get the results you want, and have just wasted even more time!



This problem can be avoided by using recordings that you know are of great quality to start with.