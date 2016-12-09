70 Companies Attend First Conference Dedicated to Upstream Oil and Gas Planning

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2016 --3esi-Enersight, the world leading provider of solutions for integrated strategy, planning and execution in upstream oil and gas held its inaugural Upstream Planning Conference series in 3 cities across the globe this past November. The UP Conferences attracted more than 250 attendees from 70 upstream oil, plus guests from solution providers, financial firms and industry consultants.



UP Conferences were held in three oil and gas hubs around the world, including Brisbane, Australia, Houston, Texas and Calgary, Alberta for the final event of the year. The theme of the conferences was "Integrated Solutions for Upstream Planning." Attendees gathered to share experiences and learn best practices for upstream oil and gas planning.



"We created this conference, the first of its kind, with the goal of learning. It is a forum for the upstream planning community to come together and share experiences; a collaborative opportunity for all of us to learn from each other," said Wayne Sim, CEO of 3esi-Enersight. "The current downturn in our industry presents challenges, but also opportunities. Everyone agrees that today, more than ever, informed and disciplined investment decisions supported by agile and responsive planning processes are a must for upstream companies to not just survive, but to prosper. The UP Conference was built with this need in mind."



The one-day conferences featured dozens of presentations, keynote speakers and industry panel discussions focused on the 2017 outlook for strategy and planning in the upstream oil and gas industry. Presenters included planners and other decision makers from a broad array of energy companies around the globe.



"As the Upstream Planning Conference evolves, an even broader cross-section of the industry will be invited to connect, address challenges and explore solutions" said Deane Stewart, 3esi-Enersight's Chief Technology Officer. "We expect this conference to grow and evolve with the industry, as a central forum for our customers and for all industry planners to connect and engage."



Dates for the 2017 conferences are still to be determined. 3esi-Enersight has created a sign up link for those interested in being included on 2017 UP Conference communications.



About 3esi-Enersight Corporation

3esi-Enersight is the world leading provider of solutions for integrated strategy, planning and execution in upstream oil and gas. From the field, to the boardroom, in operations across 6 continents, 3esi-Enersight is empowering E&P organizations to maximize the value of their upstream portfolios and stay ahead of the competition. Their planning and petroleum economics solutions help customers work more efficiently across teams and functions and make better strategy and planning decisions based on data they can trust.