70 Million Jobs-Job Board for Americans with Criminal Records-Announces Crowdfund Campaign

At least 70 million Americans-one in three adults-have some kind of kind of criminal record, and unless they get a job right away, there's an excellent chance they'll end up back in prison. At the same time, there are some six million unfilled jobs nationwide.



One of the key elements of successful reintegration is finding a steady job. Those who are able to find work after their release from prison have drastically lower rates of recidivism or getting arrested again. And studies show that among the formerly incarcerated, retention rates are higher and on-the-job performance is actually better than for those without a record.



About 70MillionJobs.com

70MillionJobs.com helps the formerly incarcerated with their job search-providing them easy access to employers who are willing to offer them a second chance. Jobs that are posted on the company's platform, which resembles ZipRecruiter or Indeed, are all from companies that are interested in connecting with this population. This has made 70MillionJobs.com an invaluable resource for job seekers with records, and resulted in hundreds of them finding jobs through the company.



The platform is free for job seekers to use-employers pay to publish their job listings. Job seekers receive real-time notifications of new job postings in their area, giving them a head start on other applicants who aren't using the platform.



70 Million Jobs is currently seeking investors through the crowdfunding platform, WeFunder. Previous investors include Y Combinator, the early stage investor/accelerator program, and ex-Washington, DC, Mayor Adrian Fenty's Macro Fund.