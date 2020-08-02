700CL-X Heritage——ENJOY the MOMENT

Hangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2020 --On July 30, CFMOTO announced the launch of its latest motorcycle 700CL-X Heritage, as a sign of enjoying the moment. Powered by an all-new liquid-cooled 693cc parallel twin engine, the 700CL-X produces up to 55kW, plus 68 Nm of smooth, flowing power with a weight of only 196kg.



CL stands for classic, with eye-catching angles and smooth body lines coming together for a fresh take on classic style. The 700CL-X is marked by the retro-inspired round headlight, fuel tank aluminium side panels, leather feel seat, multi-spoke alloy wheels and Pirelli tires. "The modern X elements of the 700CL-X Heritage break convention by integrating classic design aesthetics and bringing a new perspective to the timeless spirit of motorcycling.", CFMOTO design director said.



The optimised intake system improves the airflow efficiency for quick-revving power and precise throttle response, making it easy to accelerate and overtake. BOSCH EFI and electronic throttle technology, integrated with high-precision sensors to produce clean, efficient fuel atomisation; allowing more complete combustion for lower fuel consumption, all while being environmentally-friendly.



The newly designed split frame and aluminium alloy swingarm make the curb weight of 700CL-X Heritage only 196kg, which ensures a high power-to-weight ratio, responsive handling and precise control.



In order to meet the needs of daily riding and light off-road travel, CFMOTO not only carefully crafted the handling capabilities of the 700CL-X Heritage, but also paid great attention to the ergonomics. The engineers carefully considered the rider triangle for optimum comfort and performance, with the 800mm seat height and upright handlebars to keep the riding experience more relaxed, and with a broader, unobstructed view of the road ahead.



KYB 41mm USD front forks and a link-mounted KYB single rear shock provide a smooth ride on board the 700CL-X. Dial in the ideal setting for comfort and terrain with single-side adjustability on the front, (preload and compression on the left, and preload and rebound on the right) plus preload and rebound adjustability in the rear shock. The high specification KYB suspension, not only looks sharp but also handles perfect, with plenty of travel on offer, both front and rear – 150mm. This aids the bike's capabilities off-road and is still comfortable with taking on any nasty bumps in the road without bottoming out.



The CF-SC slipper clutch helps provide smooth, effortless clutch control, which also reduces the rear-wheel chatter when downshifting. Put the quick-revving power of the 700CL-X to optimum use, with smoother acceleration and reduced engine braking. The slipper clutch gives its rider improved handling performance while providing better safety and comfort for an effortlessly capable riding experience.



The LED headlight of 700CL-X Heritage adopts a self-adaptive assist system, which can be automatically turned on or off according to the ambient brightness, ensuring a bright and clear vision under different road conditions, especially in tunnels with obvious light contrast. The turn signals automatically turn off as the direction is adjusted, allowing the rider to focus on the road. The retro-style round headlight and embedded taillight proudly display the recognisable features of the 700CL-X.



The round 75mm retro classic style LCD dashboard provides simple and clear riding information: the speedometer, rev counter, fuel gauge, odometer and trip meter, plus additional information of the riding modes. Benefiting from the precise control of the electronic throttle, the on-board computer has two on-the-fly riding modes, economic and sport, which alter the power output modes according to different road conditions with the push of a button. In addition, the 700CL-X Heritage is equipped with fixed-speed cruise control, a significant new offering for the motorcycle industry. With just one touch, the system controls the speed of the bike tailored to riders' needs.



The 700CL-X Heritage is equipped with J.JUAN brake system. Together with the low centre of gravity and flexible steering, the 700CL-X offers a smooth, powerful braking control.



The 700CL-X Heritage is equipped with multiple protection systems, such as Continental ABS, ignition protection, limp mode, rollover sensor and more.



Ignition Protection:

The bike can only be started in neutral or with the clutch in, along with the side stand up.

Limp Mode:

In case of a sensor failure, Limp Mode will take effect to limit the engine speed so the rider can still drive at a safe speed without being left on the road.

Rollover Sensor:

If rider comes off his bike, the sensor reacts and shuts off the engine.



About INFINITE POSSIBILITIES

Make it unique by customising the 700CL-X. Available in Coal Grey and Twilight Blue, the 700CL-X Heritage can be customised with changeable modular bodywork so anyone can embrace his style and showcase the creativity. Every rider should have a motorcycle as unique as they are.



Does X mark the unknown, or does it call us to infinite possibilities? When faced with the uncertain, some find an equation to be solved. Others find themselves at the threshold of possibility. There are no guarantees on the journey ahead, only miles to be enjoyed on the road ahead. Embrace the possibilities, remove the boundaries and dare to explore diverse terrain. Fraught as it may be with challenges along the way, freedom is on the journey.



The bold will enjoy every moment of twisting the throttle toward tomorrow.