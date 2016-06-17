7/28-31/16 Near Death Conference in Orlando, Open to the Public

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --Orlando, Florida will be the site for a popular conference on the topic of Near Death Experiences (NDE). The International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) will host this event and focus on the worldwide impact of Near-Death Experiences (NDEs) and other spiritually transforming events. The event invites the public to Explore the Extraordinary, held in Orlando, July 28-31, 2016.



The variety of workshops offered during the conference provide extended instructional or experiential opportunities to explore topics such as exercises to experience the extraordinary, how to change your own state of consciousness, clinical therapy applications, and NDE aftereffects and solutions for issues.



A first-ever workshop in Spanish will be provided free for an introduction to near-death experiences and the mission of IANDS. This free Spanish workshop will be Friday, July 29, at 4:45 p.m.



New York Times bestselling author and keynote speaker Anita Moorjani will present a workshop "Experiencing AHA Moments," designed to inspire attendees to transform their lives by living more authentically, discovering their greatest passions, transcending their deepest fears, and living from a place of pure joy. This and other workshops are priced separately from the registration fee and are generally offered at times outside the general session main schedule.



A father and son team, Bill and Christopher Guggenheim, will provide a workshop on after-death communications (ADC), a spiritual experience that occurs when someone is contacted directly and spontaneously by a family member or friend who has died. An ADC is a direct experience that does not involve psychics, mediums, therapists, rituals, nor devices.



Author Suzanne Giesemann will present "Living in the United States of Awareness," sharing how to merge one's human side with the spirit side to reduce pain and suffering—and find freedom and joy. This will include how to deal in a healthy way with fear, doubt, grief and other unwanted emotions.



There is something intriguing about it all—that's what most people say who attend an IANDS event. That is why the public and people from all over the world will be coming to the Orlando IANDS near-death event. Books by the speakers and presenters are available for sale and signing at the event.



Whether or not someone has had a near-death or extraordinary spiritual experience does not matter—everyone is welcome. Registration discounts are available until July 5th for this event.



Best-selling authors and those who have had near-death experiences will come to share their insights based on their personal stories and/or research. NDEs and other spiritually-transforming events will be explained and explored. Both IANDS members and the public are invited to attend the entire weekend.



Register for this special event at: http://www.neardeathconference.com and read about the notable speakers, presenters, healing sessions, and conference details. Hurry-up discounts end July 5, 2016.



Explore the Extraordinary Conference Information:



- Thursday, July 28: Healthcare-Education-Research-Science (HERS) Session (all day)

- Thursday evening: General Session—free and open to the public

- Friday, July 29, 4:45 PM. Spanish Workshop, Free Introduction to NDE and IANDS

- Friday–Sunday, July 29–31: General Session: Presentations, workshops, healing sessions

- Hotel rooms: $129 (single/double occupancy, $10 each additional person)

- Hotel: Embassy Suites by Hilton, 4955 Kyngs Heath Road, Kissimmee, FL (407-597-4000)



About IANDS

IANDS is the informational and networking center in the field of near-death studies, the first organization in the world devoted to exploring near-death and similar experiences. Members are researchers, laypeople, academics, and caregivers; experiencers and non-experiencers; professionals and the general public; from every continent but the Antarctic.



Like IANDS itself, the Association's publications and programs are unique. The quarterly newsletter, Vital Signs, and the scholarly, peer-reviewed Journal of Near-Death Studies provide information and intelligent discussion generally not available anywhere else.



Around the US and Canada, 50 or so support groups meet regularly, with more in Europe, Australia, and Asia. For its periodic conferences in North America, IANDS pulls in top speakers, experiencers, researchers, and interested people for education, sharing, networking, and friendship.