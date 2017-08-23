777 Exotics Now Rent Lamborghini for CryptoCurrency

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2017 --Beginning on August 26th 777 Exotics a Los Angeles based car rental company will accept Bitcoin, ETH, and a handful of Alternative Coins for car rentals that include the Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari 458.



Transportation tech emerging quickly allows decentralized influence over assets like luxury automobiles and the chance to quickly and easily rent cars to qualified renters using cryptocurrency is just the first step according to the company.



The identity verification and quality-score of future renters recorded on blockchains may be a few years out be the underlying payment and escrow features are already available for car rental applications.



"We want to simplify access to the world's finest autos and accepting Bitcoin is a step forward for us and our clients." says Israel Castillo, CEO of 777 Exotics.



"There is no question that smart and secure p2p networks are changing everything. The transportation industry is in a state of flux, to say the least and being positioned as an early adopter of the movement influenced our company in taking this new payments direction."



In July of 2017, the rental company started a pilot-program of outreach and saw that many clients were open to the idea and some of those already active in cryptocurrency markets were eager to adopt.



About 777 Exotics

777 Exotics was founded in 2015 and specializes in partnerships that solve difficult problems in the luxury transportation industry. The company has 30+ network partners that contribute assets to the growing fleet and operations.



The exotic and luxury car fleet in Los Angeles includes 3 Lamborghinis and exotic cars from Rolls Royce, Bentley, and luxury brands like Mercedes and BMW. Booking a Lamborghini is done online through the company website at 777exotics.com.



Press Contact:

Matt Rogers

800-903-5926

2900 Robertson Blvd Los Angeles CA 90034

http://777exotics.com

info@777Exotics.com