Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2020 --7shifts, the leading labor management platform for the restaurant industry, today announced the winners of it's inaugural #Open4Business contest. The contest recognizes and honors the hard work and dedication of restaurants across North America which have made massive changes to their businesses in order to safely re-open.



Out of the 14,000 restaurants in the 7shifts community, dozens of restaurants submitted creative and inspiring video entries through Instagram, which highlighted the numerous ways restaurants have adapted to "the new normal", and the innovative ways they are protecting their staff and guests.



"We are excited to be able to showcase these winning restaurants that made it through the thick of the pandemic," says Jordan Boesch, Founder, and CEO of 7shifts. "All of the #Open4Business winners and entrants demonstrate the grit and resolve that restaurants everywhere have shown this year. They offer yet another example of the leadership that restaurants show in their communities."



The winners — selected by an internal panel of judges from across 7shifts — were judged on creativity, presentation, passion, and team involvement. Award winners won one of three cash prizes to help their business further adapt and thrive, ranging from $2,500 to $500.



The 2020 #Open4Business winners are:



- First place: Hamburger Mary's Denver (Denver, CO)



- Second place: Three Tree Coffee Roasters (Statesboro, GA)



- Third place: Cilantro & Chive (Lacombe, AB)



Additionally, 7shifts will continue to support the greater restaurant community throughout the remainder of 2020 by reinvesting in programs designed to provide direct assistance to restaurants affected by COVID-19, including:



- Supporting the hospitality industry with industry insights as part of the 7shifts Restaurant Data Portal –a collection of open-source and continually updated information tracking the health of restaurant sales and labor.



- Empowering the next generation of restaurant professionals through the 7shifts Education Program – a biannual scholarship program created to provide scholarships to Culinary and Hospitality Management programs.



- Educating restaurateurs on the latest issues affecting the industry with the 7shifts Food Runner – a biweekly newsletter which provides insight and analysis of current events affecting operators and workers.



To learn more about the #Open4Business contest and see how each of the winners have adapted their operations, please visit here.



About 7shifts

Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2014, with offices in Toronto, 7shifts is simplifying labor management, one shift at a time. The restaurant employee scheduling solution is used by over 350,000 restaurant pros across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, including multi-unit restaurant groups like Bareburger, Honeygrow, Smoke's Poutinerie, YogurtLand, Juice It Up!, and many others.



7shifts Contact:

Chris de Jong, Director of Marketing

(306) 713-8222

chris@7shifts.com