7shifts Awarded "Best Vertical Solution" at ADP Marketplace Partner Summit

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2020 --7shifts, a leading labor management platform for the restaurant industry, has been named ADP Marketplace Best Vertical Solution for 2020. This distinguished award is presented to a single company that provides a focused solution to meet the needs of a particular industry – in this case restaurants – and provides exponential value1 and return to those restaurants who use it.



Available for RUN Powered by ADP® and ADP Workforce Now® customers since the spring of 2019, 7shifts' singular mission is to simplify labor management and improve performance for restaurants, freeing up time for managers to focus on serving their customers.



"We are honored and excited to be selected by ADP® for the Best Vertical Award," says 7shifts CEO, Jordan Boesch. "Our team is laser-focused on supporting restaurants, and this award further validates that by working alongside a partner like ADP that we can truly deliver a seamless integrated experience to restaurateurs everywhere."



Trusted by over 14,000 restaurants and counting, 7shifts provides a complete solution for restaurants looking to simplify scheduling, time tracking, payroll, and communication. With its 1-click seamless integration, ADP clients are able to automatically send worked hours and wages to RUN and ADP Workforce Now, eliminating costly manual errors, and halving the time it takes to run payroll. This in turn better supports restaurant employees, with accurate pay for their hard work.



"7shifts excels at partnering with ADP to offer a highly rated solution to help restaurants reduce labor costs and create an engaged workforce," said Craig Cohen, DVP and general manager, ADP Marketplace. "They are a truly innovative and trusted partner in their approach to working with our sales teams to win new business together."



7shifts will continue to support the restaurant vertical throughout the remainder of 2020 by investing in initiatives designed to provide direct assistance to restaurants affected by COVID-19. Initiatives include the launch of Employee Health Check, a simple, free solution for restaurants looking to provide continuous COVID-19 symptom screening and reporting.



Other programs include empowering the next generation of restaurant professionals through the 7shifts Education Program, and educating restaurateurs on the latest issues affecting the industry with the 7shifts Food Runner newsletter.



To learn more about the 7shifts's integration with ADP visit ADP Marketplace.



About 7shifts

Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2014, with offices in Toronto and New Jersey, 7shifts is simplifying labor management, one shift at a time. The restaurant employee scheduling solution is used by over 350,000 restaurant pros across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia, including multi-unit restaurant groups like Bareburger, Honeygrow, Smoke's Poutinerie, YogurtLand, Juice It Up!, and many others. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts empowers restaurant managers to optimize their workforce to better manage employees, resulting in reduced labor costs. To learn more, or to sign up for free, visit www.7shifts.com.



About ADP Marketplace

ADP Marketplace is a digital storefront designed to help employers create HR ecosystems for their companies using solutions from ADP and leading third-party partners, enabling companies of all sizes to extend the value of their workforce solutions seamlessly across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process. Learn more on ADP Marketplace.



