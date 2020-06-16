Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2020 --7shifts, the leading restaurant software platform trusted by over 350,000+ restaurant professionals, today announced Employee Health Check, a simple-to-implement survey which monitor's staff health symptoms before they clock-in for their shift. Combined with 7shifts integrated scheduling, time-clocking, and reporting platform, Employee Health Check provides all restaurateurs with a turn-key solution for ensuring the health and safety of team members, patrons, and the wider community. This is one of many initiatives 7shifts is undertaking to support restaurateurs moving forward—recovering from the COVID-19 impact and adjusting to the "new normal" with an increased focus on the health and safety of staff and guests.



In the days since it's launch, Employee Health Check has already been adopted by 300 restaurants, with an average of 15 employees failing health checks every day. This further underscoring the urgent need for restaurants to take action to protect their communities.



Simple Health Symptom Screening for Restaurants



With 7shifts Employee Health Check, restaurant managers can record and screen staff for COVID-19 symptoms and risk factors before the start of each shift, with a customizable questionnaire paired with 7shifts's integrated restaurant time-clock. Based on the answers provided, staff will either be able to proceed to work or will be prevented from clocking in for their shifts. If a staff member fails a health check, a confidential alert will be sent by text or email to all managers to take the appropriate next steps.



Records of all completed health checks are recorded and archived for future reporting and can be accessed in real-time. All reports are exportable and can be filtered by specific locations and time periods, to provide restaurants with confidence and peace of mind they are meeting the needs of their team and guests.



Benefits of Employee Health Check



Designed from the ground-up to support restaurants of all sizes, 7shifts Employee Health Check provides a rich set of features designed to simplify how restaurants proactively look after the well-being of their team and patrons to provide world-class guest experiences. Capabilities include:



- Employee self-assessment: Have employees assess themselves for symptoms and potential exposure before they can clock-in for their shifts, limiting exposure to others



- Custom body temperature check: Edit the body temperature threshold to accommodate specific local health authority's recommendations



- Manager reporting: To keep employee health status private, names will only appear on the Employee Health Check report, accessed by admins & managers with Employee Health Check permissions



- Manager notifications: Managers with permissions can be notified instantly via SMS or email when an employee on their team doesn't pass their health check



"As restaurateurs adjust and prepare for the new reality they face upon reopening, it's incredibly important to take into account the ongoing health & safety of guests and team members," said Jordan Boesch, 7shifts CEO. "According to industry data, 78% of consumers would not return to a restaurant that did not protect and disclose the health of staff serving them. By providing restaurants with an easy means to conduct and report health screens, we hope to empower restaurateurs everywhere to lead the way in stopping virus transmission and building trust with guests."



As mentioned, the Employee Health Check is just one new feature 7shifts is rolling out to help restaurateurs recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and adapt to new standards of health and safety. Restaurant owners and operators wanting to learn more about 7shifts Employee Health Check can schedule a personalized demo here, or start a free 60-day trial of 7shifts to enable Employee Health Check now.



About 7shifts

Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2014, with offices in Toronto, 7shifts is simplifying labor management, one shift at a time. The restaurant employee scheduling solution is used by over 350,000 restaurant pros across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, including multi-unit restaurant groups like Bareburger, Honeygrow, Smoke's Poutinerie, YogurtLand, Juice It Up!, and many others. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts empowers restaurant managers to optimize their workforce to better manage employees, resulting in reduced labor costs. To learn more, or to sign up for free, visit www.7shifts.com, or find us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram the App Store or Google Play.



