Saskatoon, SK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2020 --7shifts, the leading software platform dedicated to simplifying labor management for restaurants, has been presented the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation. The program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. 7shifts ranks 41 with a 466% percent in revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.



7shifts also ranked 246 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing in North America now in its 26th year. The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and Fast 500 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry.



7shifts's CEO, Jordan Boesch, credits the evolving restaurant landscape with the company's massive 466% percent revenue growth. Boesch said, "In the past 3 years the restaurant industry has undergone a fundamental digital transformation that has only been accelerated by COIVD-19. 7shifts has been on the forefront of providing best-in-class labor management solutions, leading to our tremendous growth. We are well positioned to accelerate our growth even further in 2021 and will continue to support our restaurant partners throughout, what has been, one of the toughest moments in restaurant history."



"This year's Fast 50 winners should be especially proud of this designation, as their role in the fabric of Canadian business—particularly during these turbulent times—is crucial," said Erica Pretorius, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Their bold vision and true commitment to innovation allow them to not only improve today's world, but also shape tomorrow's, despite the constant uncertainty. This year's winners are proving themselves resilient, innovative and adaptable, all in an unpredictable year defined by economic instability and the continuing public health crisis."



To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada, and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.



About 7shifts

Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2014, with offices in Toronto and New Jersey, 7shifts is simplifying labor management, one shift at a time. The restaurant employee scheduling solution is used by over 350,000 restaurant pros across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia, including multi-unit restaurant groups like Bareburger, Honeygrow, Smoke's Poutinerie, YogurtLand, Juice It Up!, and many others. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts empowers restaurant managers to optimize their workforce to better manage employees, resulting in reduced labor costs. To learn more, or to sign up for free, visit www.7shifts.com.



About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2020 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, CBRE, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.



About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.



Their global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. They believe they can achieve this Purpose by living their shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, and take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.



To learn more about how Deloitte's approximately 312,000 professionals, over 12,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with them on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.



