7shifts Partners with Groupex Canada to Help Restaurants Save Time and Money on Labour Management

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2020 --7shifts, the leading staff scheduling and labour management platform for restaurants, and Groupex Canada, a buying group that gives independent restaurants the buying power of chains, today announced a strategic partnership to benefit all Canadian restaurateurs. Through this partnership, Groupex will offer 7shifts' leading scheduling and labour management platform to its members, providing independent restaurants access to the tools they need to reduce their costs, especially during turbulent economic times.



"As a proudly Canadian business we want to ensure the success and growth of every Canadian restaurant," said James Moncarz, VP Partnerships at 7shifts. "We are excited to partner with the forward-thinking team at Groupex to provide restaurateurs with simple, intuitive solutions to simplify labour management and improve performance for restaurants, freeing up time for managers to focus on serving their customers."



7shifts helps restaurant managers and operators spend less time and effort scheduling their staff, reduce their monthly labour costs, and streamline team communication. Recent additions to the platform include the ability to conduct employee health checks during clock-in to keep staff & guests safe, and announcement read receipts to ensure that all members of a team are aware of crucial information.



For over 35 years, Groupex Canada has helped independent food service operators reduce costs on essential foodservice and hospitality supplies and services by providing a package of quality branded goods and services at prices only available through volume purchasing. Groupex has established itself as one of the largest foodservice buying groups in Canada by pairing the needs of its 2,700+ members with leading branded suppliers, such as Pepsico, Diversey, Canada Bread, Canadian Linen, Gordon Food Service and now DataCandy.



"Independent restaurants need a better way to optimize their labour operations and communicate with their team to stay profitable," says Helen Langford, President, Groupex Canada. "We are happy to add 7shifts as the market leader in the labour management software industry and the first labour management platform in our portfolio. This partnership will undoubtedly help independent Canadian restaurants simplify their operations and increase their profitability."



The goal of the 7shifts and Groupex Canada partnership is to give Canadian restaurants a competitive advantage by reducing their labour spend, optimizing their restaurant operations, and ultimately overcoming the unique challenges presented in the current economic climate.



About 7shifts

Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2014, with offices in Toronto, 7shifts is simplifying labour management, one shift at a time. The restaurant employee scheduling solution is used by over 350,000 restaurant pros across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia, including multi-unit restaurant groups like Bareburger, Honeygrow, Smoke's Poutinerie, YogurtLand, Juice It Up!, and many others. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts empowers restaurant managers to optimize their workforce to better manage employees, resulting in reduced labour costs. To learn more, or to sign up for free, visit www.7shifts.com, or find them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram the App Store or Google Play.



About Groupex Canada

Groupex Canada was established in 1984 by a small group of independent restaurants. Today, Groupex uses the buying power of its national membership base to negotiate savings on essential foodservice and hospitality products and services. Members save thousands of dollars on food, beverages, operational and financial programs. Groupex members come from all segments of the foodservice and hospitality industry, from family-style restaurants and fine-dining establishments to hotels, golf courses, entertainment venues and quick service operations. Groupex members have been purchasing with confidence for over 35 years. For more information, visit www.groupex.com.



