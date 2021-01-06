7shifts Partners with Gusto to Help Restaurants Reduce Costs and Streamline Their Operations

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2021 --7shifts, the leading software platform dedicated to simplifying labor management for restaurants, and Gusto, the leading payroll, benefits, and HR technology platform for small businesses, today announced a new partnership that makes it easier for restaurants everywhere to schedule and pay their teams more efficiently. The integration seamlessly syncs work hours from 7shifts to Gusto to ensure timely and accurate payroll.



"We're excited to partner with industry-leading companies like Gusto to make it easy for restaurants to simplify their operations while getting their employees paid quickly and efficiently," said Jordan Boesch, Founder, and CEO of 7shifts. "Restaurateurs are always juggling multiple tasks and responsibilities, so providing them with the tools they need to simplify complex workflows like scheduling and payroll frees up their time to focus on serving their customers."



The integration between 7shifts and Gusto works by sending your team's regular hours and overtime, captured with 7punches – 7shifts built-in time and attendance tool – or through an integration with a supported Point of Sale, into Gusto, instantly incorporating them into your next payroll. This integration helps restaurateurs:



- Ensure accurate payroll with minimal errors



- Streamline operations by reducing time-consuming manual re-entry of data



- Sync employees from Gusto to 7shifts so both accounts stay up-to-date



"Our platform exists to help small businesses like restaurants take care of their hard-working teams," said Somrat Niyogi, Head of Partnerships at Gusto. "Together, 7shifts and Gusto are bringing together the two critical aspects of running a business – scheduling and payroll – to increase operating efficiencies, reduce workload, and help operators take better care of their teams."



This is the latest partnership from these two companies that are making it easier to run a successful restaurant. Both offer several mutual integrations with trusted Point of Sale providers, such as Clover, Square, and Upserve. When combined, these integrations give restaurateurs a streamlined technology stack at an unparalleled price.



About 7shifts

Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2014, with offices in Toronto and New Jersey, 7shifts is simplifying labor management, one shift at a time. The restaurant employee scheduling solution is used by over 350,000 restaurant pros across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, including multi-unit restaurant groups like Bareburger, Honeygrow, Smoke's Poutinerie, YogurtLand, Juice It Up!, and many others. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts empowers restaurant managers to optimize their workforce to better manage employees, resulting in reduced labor costs. To learn more, or to sign up for free, visit www.7shifts.com.



About Gusto

Gusto is a modern, online people platform that helps small businesses take care of their teams. In addition to full-service payroll, Gusto offers health insurance, 401(k)s, expert HR, employee self-onboarding, and team management tools. The company serves over 100,000 businesses nationwide and has offices in Denver, New York City, and San Francisco.



Website:

https://www.7shifts.com



Contact:

Chris de Jong

888-979-1855

marketing@7shifts.com