7shifts Partners with Lightspeed to Help Restaurants Quickly Manage and Reduce Their Labor Costs

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2018 --7shifts, the leading staff scheduling and workforce management platform for restaurants, and Lightspeed POS Inc., the world's most powerful cloud-based point-of-sale software solution for restaurants, today announced their partnership to help restaurateurs simplify labor management. With this new integration, the 7shifts network of 250,000 restaurant professionals can now use real-time sales and labor data from their Lightspeed POS to create efficient, labor-optimal staff schedules leveraging simple forecasting and scheduling tools.



"Proactive labor cost control and insights are quickly becoming the differentiating factor between restaurants that grow and those that stagnate," said Jordan Boesch, 7shifts CEO. "We are excited to partner with the team forward-thinking team at Lightspeed to provide restaurateurs with simple, intuitive solutions to help solve staffing and labor management issues."



For existing Lightspeed users, 7shifts provides a real-time sync of sales and labor data which is accessible from desktop or mobile. Labor costs are quickly reduced thanks to the inclusion of 95 percent accurate forecast shift requirements and labor variances. Time spent scheduling is reduced a further 80 percent by leveraging 7shifts streamlined and time-saving scheduling interface and communications tools.



"Tying together our POS and scheduling platform has been a great benefit to our business," says Robyn Chatlain, COO of Saskatoon's güd eats inc."Being able to create more accurate schedules based on our sales data will allow us to reduce costs while maintaining the same level of exceptional service we are known for."



7shifts employee scheduling and workforce management platform is designed specifically for restaurants, resulting in a seamless fit for existing Lightspeed restaurant users. Offering scheduling, communication, time-clocking, and most recently employee engagement functionality, 7shifts offers everything modern restaurateurs need to make their business thrive.



"Our robust partner ecosystem contributes to our customers' success, so we continually look to work with innovative partners that provide extended value and help our customers flourish," said Peter Dougherty, Director of Partnerships at Lightspeed. "7shifts is yet another great addition to the Lightspeed partner network, allowing us to offer our restaurant customers stellar scheduling and labor management tools."



