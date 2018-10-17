7shifts Partners with Piik to Offer Restaurants Unparalleled Insights for Business Decision-Making

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2018 --Unifying labor management and business intelligence so restaurateurs can make smarter business decisions, 7shifts, the industry-leading employee scheduling software announces a new partnership with Piik, the premier restaurant data analytics platform. Restaurants using 7shifts and Piik together will now have instant access to intelligent labor insights that increase profitability and business performance.



"We benefit from the Piik and 7shifts integration, not only from the business insights provided but from a labor management perspective as well," says Brett Toskan, COO of Toronto's Impact Kitchen. "Piik's robust analytics and reporting provide us with the information we need to make better business decisions while reducing time spent digging for data, and the fact that it integrates with 7shifts means we can make effective and efficient labor decisions that drive profitability."



"Every day we hear from restaurateurs that opportunities for growth are limited because they do not have access to the right data at the right time," said Jordan Boesch, CEO of 7shifts. "Our partnership with Piik is a natural fit as it moves us closer to our vision of increasing efficiency in the workplace while providing restaurateurs the insights they need to make timely, profitable, and employee-focused business decisions."



The integration between 7shifts and Piik sends labor data from 7shifts directly into Piik through a seamless, turnkey integration. This data is used by Piik's machine-learning algorithms to recognize patterns and provide restaurateurs with perfectly-timed strategic insights that can help:



- Reduce labor costs

- Increase labor productivity

- Increase sales and profitability

- Save time by identifying operational inefficiencies



"We are excited to partner with 7shifts and bring a holistic data analytics solution to restaurants," said Atif Ansari, Founder & President of Piik. "Restaurateurs today are busier than ever, and benefit greatly when they have access to a powerful analytics tool such as Piik to make smarter, data-driven decisions in managing and profitably growing their business."



About 7shifts

Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2014, with offices in Toronto, 7shifts is the restaurant employee scheduling solution for more than 210,000 restaurant workers across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. 7shifts is used by growing multi-unit restaurant groups including Bareburger, Honeygrow, Smoke's Poutinerie, Xi'an Famous Foods, Andy's Frozen Custard, Juice It Up!, and many others. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts empowers restaurant managers to optimize their workforce to better manage employees, resulting in reduced labor costs. Learn more at http://www.7shifts.com.



About Piik

Piik's cloud-based data analytics software brings together data from multiple systems, provides interactive analyses and insights, and it's proprietary algorithms recognize patterns in data to recommend specific actions that restaurateurs can take every day to grow sales, optimize food and labor costs, and enhance customer experience. Founded in 2016, Piik is used by restaurants and retailers in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The National Restaurant Association in the United States recognizes Piik as one of the most innovative technology startup for restaurateurs. Learn more at http://www.piik.io.



