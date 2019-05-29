Saskatoon, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2019 --7shifts, the leading labor management platform for the restaurant industry, today announced the release of Engage, an all-in-one employee engagement dashboard for restaurants.



The new solution provides restaurants with an employee engagement score, which is made up of a set of key behavioral indicators related to their worked shifts. When combined with 7shifts scheduling and labor management tools, Engage allows restaurateurs to instantly identify the most and least engaged members of their team; information that can then be used to increase staff employee job satisfaction and reduce costly turnover, saving restaurants thousands every month.



"We are helping restaurateurs keep a pulse on their workforce. If a great staff member is becoming disengaged, managers should want to know why. With 7shifts Engage, managers now have a chance to proactively address this issue before an employee leaves", explained Jordan Boesch, CEO at 7shifts. "Turnover costs restaurateurs an average of $3,500 per employee, which is made up of: a temporary loss in productivity, re-hiring and re-training efforts. We want to help save restaurateurs from losing more on their bottom line and Engage is the first step in doing so".



Simplified Employee Engagement for Restaurants



With 7shifts Engage, Taste Restaurant Group —a growing multi-concept restaurant group —has improved operations and labor efficiency by actively monitoring changes in staff engagement week to week.



"With multiple locations and 100+ staff it was previously impossible to monitor the sentiment of each team member and stay ahead of turnover," says Leanna Rennie, Manager of Guest Service at Taste Restaurant Group. "With the addition of 7shifts Engage, we have gained valuable insights into our operations we never had before. We can now identify and reward highly engaged members of our team while providing the proactive coaching others need to excel at their job. We believe our restaurants are only as good as our people, and Engage is helping us make this possible."



Benefits of 7shifts Engage for Restaurants



Designed to be used by restaurants of any size or complexity, 7shifts provides a robust set of intuitive features for restaurants to quantify employee engagement. New capabilities include:



Engagement at-a-glance: Instantly see the weekly employee engagement metrics of your restaurant, including most reliable, most eager to work, most sick days, most often late and an engagement leaderboard that has an overall score per employee.



Real-time shift feedback: Allow employees to self-report the sentiment of their most recent shift to spot operational issues before they become problems and get a pulse on job satisfaction.



Integrated team chat and messaging: With built-in features like messaging, group chats, one-way manager announcements, keep your team informed and engaged in their workplace anywhere, any time.



"With record-low unemployment and sharply rising labor costs, effective labor management is the single biggest challenge facing restaurants today," said Jordan Boesch, CEO and founder of 7shifts. "Successful restaurants recognize this as an opportunity to turn labor into a competitive advantage by building world-class cultures that empower and retain their staff. Drawing on the learnings from thousands of successful restaurants, 7shifts Engage provides a simple, intuitive platform to help restaurateurs increase retention and efficiency in their workplaces."



