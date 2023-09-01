Cambria, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2023 --The Cambria Film Festival will return for its seventh year February 8-11, 2024, screening independent films from around the world in the small seaside village of Cambria on California's spectacular Central Coast. An encore on-line, virtual festival will stream many of those same films February 12 - 19.



The Cambria Film Festival has always celebrated love and its many complexities. The 2024 festival will continue this tradition with in-theater screenings of approximately 60 feature-length and short films, and by hosting a number of parties to encourage audience and filmmaker discussions. Several dozen filmmakers are expected to attend the four-day live event.



"Our goal is to support those who love seeing films with great screening room experiences, a well-curated set of films, and plenty of opportunities for talking about and celebrating our mix of dramas and comedies," says Dennis Frahmann, Director, Cambria Film Festival. "We also love our filmmakers and encourage their in-person participation by providing complimentary hotel stays, Q&A sessions and plenty of networking opportunities with each other and with festival attendees."



This season, films will be shown in the newly refurbished Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre, 1350 Main Street, Cambria, CA. Updates include a new sound system, larger screen, improved lighting, and an additional screening room. A temporary hospitality tent will also be set up adjacent to the Center to support various events and parties.



A live awards show will be held on the evening of Sunday, February 11, with much of the programming made available on a streaming platform from February 12-19. This will include most of the films, plus recorded interviews with some of the filmmakers.



At its 2024 close, the Festival will announce the following awards:

- The Nancy Green Founders Award for the Best of the Fest

- Best Feature Film

- Best Short Film

- Best Long-Form Short Film

- Best Documentary

- Best Animated Film

- Audience Awards for Best Feature and Best Short



Festival winners receive cash awards. The Festival also provides attending filmmakers a complimentary hotel stay in this vacation locale famed for both its physical beauty and its easy access to historic sites, marine wildlife and the renowned Paso Robles wine district.



The Festival is currently accepting entries through the submittal site FilmFreeway.com. Features, shorts, documentaries, and animation are all sought — as long as they fall within the Festival's theme. Final deadline for submissions is October 31, 2023.



The Cambria Film Festival is an official activity of the Cambria Center for the Arts, a non-profit dedicated to local arts. The overall Festival Sponsor for 2024 is James and Elaine Levin Anderson. Other key sponsors include William and Diane Franciscovich, Stolo Vineyards, Robin's Restaurant, Moonstone Cellars and many other local hotels and businesses.



For more information about the Festival, visit Cambria Film Festival. To submit films for consideration, visit Film Freeway.