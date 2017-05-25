7TRUE's Answer to Toxic Nail Polish

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2017 --Most nail polishes are toxic, according to three moms behind the non-toxic nail polish creation, 7TRUE.



"It's not as safe as you think," says Miriam Brochero, CCO & Co-Founder of 7TRUE. There are as many as seven toxins in everyday nail polish which are linked to cancer, reproductive disorders, asthma and severe allergies. These toxins are Dibutyl Phthalate, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Toluene, Camphor, Parabens and Xylene, and none are included in 7TRUE nail polish.



"Every time you get a manicure or pedicure you're getting small doses of harmful toxins that, over time, add up" says Maria Pantaleoni, CEO & Co-Founder of 7RUE. "We saw a need for clean, non-toxic nail polish and created our own brand."



Eager to make their new company ethical and responsible, 7TRUE is giving back to women's causes every time they sell. These causes are: Move to End Domestic Violence, Girls Education and Mentoring Services, Dress for Success, and I am B.E.A.U.T.I.F.U.L. Each customer chooses the charity they want to support.



The three moms behind the line of non-toxic nail polishes love clean beauty products. They know women deserve a non-toxic nail care experience and are determined to provide that. "Our contribution to clean beauty is 7TRUE."



However, there are still hurdles to jump before their success. They must raise $6000 by June 5th to meet their goal on Kickstarter. This is to fund their Summer Collection of nail polishes and absorb manufacturing costs.



The money will help them to develop six new colors for summer, along with three nail treatments – a super dry, a nail bed healer and a hydrating base coat. So far, they have launched their beta website www.seventrue.com, and have curated their beautiful Spring Collection, available on the site. "We are on a roll, but we need your help."



7TRUE takes its name from the 7 toxins which their products are free from, and also from their 7 core values. These are Honesty, Generosity, Simplicity, Safety, Self Esteem, Contemporary and Fun. All of their products are vegan, not tested on animals and made in the USA.



7TRUE nail polish can be found online and is shipped everywhere in the United States. In addition to the option to buy colors individually, you can also opt-in to 'subscribe' to their monthly, curated boxes. This way you will be shipped new seasonal colors as well as a nail treatment each month.



"Thank you for supporting our journey to cleaning up the toxic nail care world, one polish AND treatment at a time!"