8 Hours Pillow Launches to Make a Good Night's Sleep Adjustable, Attainable, and Cool

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2019 --In a world where stress is high and sleep habits wain a new product offers to help consumers secure the un-gettable get. Rest. Who would have thought it would become such a commodity? Changing the game for sleep's sake, the 8 Hours Adjustable Pillow makes its way to the marketplace with a new website. Available online, the pillow is designed to help side, stomach, and back sleepers of all ages customize their pillow nightly on a whim. So how does the most comfortable neck pillow do it? With a patented removable honeycomb-shaped stuffing, if you will, called MemHex™.



Noted as the best neck pillow for anyone who has a head, the 8 Hours approach also tackles a myriad of particular health challenges. The memory foam pillow helps meet the needs of those experiencing pregnancy, neck arthritis, neck and shoulder pain, sleep apnea, and migraines among other issues.



For more information visit http://www.the8hours.com. Samples are available for journalists.



