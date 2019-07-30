Olyphant, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2019 --For an eighty-seven-year-old business, innovation is something that is usually hard to come by. However, for Masters Concrete, serving the NE Pennsylvania and New York markets, they are first in the market with a revolutionary new stone product that will change the way they install retaining walls for the foreseeable future.



Meet MagnumStone, an innovative opportunity in engineered big block retaining walls. With land becoming a premium for developers the MagnumStone block is the best option for fast economical big block retaining walls.



A MagnumStone installation crew can construct 800 to 1,500 square feet of wall units per day, making this one of the quickest and easiest wall systems to build in the world. The unique hollow core design makes the MagnumStone system easy to install with small equipment and transport, using less trucking for deliveries than traditional products. The flexibility and ease of installation provides the end-user with many options for solving nearly any retaining wall problem.



Alain Michaud, Vice President of CornerStone Wall Solutions Inc. is excited about the launch and partnership, " we are thrilled and honored to have Masters Concrete on board with our MagnumStone retaining wall system. They have youth, energy, experience and best of all produce top quality concrete products. The future is big and bright for their market. "



When asked about what this means for Master Concrete, Rick Masters, the owner said, "for several years, we've been asked to bring a good looking engineered large block retaining wall solution to this market. We really took our time selecting the best manufactured wall system on the market. From a production point of view right through to what's important for specifiers and installers, we believe MagnumStone clearly leads the way in this market from appearance, versatility, and simplicity."



To learn more about MagnumStone Retaining Walls, visit https://magnumstone.com.



About CornerStone® Wall Solutions

CornerStone® Wall Solutions creates segmental retaining wall systems that provide engineering and design solutions for creative residential or commercial projects ranging from the simple and charming to the large and complex. Beginning with the patented CornerStone® 100 segmental retaining wall system, CornerStone® products were developed by a contractor for contractors, engineers, architects, and manufacturers who were looking for designs that improved on what the marketplace had to offer. The CornerStone® product line includes both dry cast products and our MagnumStone™ large block, wet cast product.



CONTACT:

Alain Michaud, Vice President

CornerStone Wall Solutions Inc.

1 (800) 939-9193 ext. 2

alain@cornerstonewallsolutions.com

