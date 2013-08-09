9 Lowest-Paid Video Converters Announced at Aunsoft Back-to-School That We 'Re Eager to Get

Santa Barbara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2013 --The back-to-school shopping season has started! Aunsoft Software, the world-class multimedia software provider, today kicked off its annual Back-to-School Promotion offering 9 DVD and Video Converters at the lowest prices for college students, staff members, or faculties. The campaign opens up today and runs through 30, September.



The offer is available at Aunsoft Back-to-School Big Sale 2013. All consumers can enjoy the lifetime free upgrade and after-sale service for these products.



Aunsoft offers the best sellers, including Video Converter for Wins (only $31.25) and Video Converter for Mac (only $33.25), which have been favorably commented by most Aunsoft consumers and some senior editors from IT media websites. Aunsoft programs could be appropriately described as three words: Fast, Efficient and Effective. “At the DMe Network we teach students video and audio production using Final Cut Pro, and one of the things we find ourselves needing the most is an effective way to encode video into different formats. After working with a number of encoders, Aunsoft's Video Converter has proved to be an invaluable tool. Our students are now more able to effectively distribute their content in a quality manner. What a great tool! ” Ian Skelley, Director at DMe Network, reviewed Aunsoft Video Converter.



In addition, thanks to the Back-to-School season, Blu-ray Ripper / Blu-ray Ripper for Mac(only $24.5) is easy to get at half price. It helps Blu-ray and DVD movie fans to save a sum of money and the time to search for other effective programs. Aunsoft Blu-ray Ripper is a great software to backup your Blu-ray disc and DVD disc, supports directly backup main title or extras from blu-ray DVD, widescreen DVD, and also allow users to rip Blu-ray movies and play on their iPad mini, iPad 3, iPhone 5, Android smartphones, Apple TV 3, Google Nexus 7, Samsung Galaxy Tab 3/Galaxy S4, on the go. But this was not all. The prominent features of Full Disc Copy designed to backup original file structure from BD and DVD to BDMV and Video_TS folder with all subtitle tracks, audio streams and chapter information are included.



Consumers will be excited when the package programs are mentioned. Aunsoft software provides the only featured product, Blu-ray Video Converter Ultimate. That means, you can buy one program and free get another severals as the ultimate is a perfect combination of DVD Ripper, AVCHD Converter, MKV DTS to AC3, Transmxf, Tivo Converter, and BD Ripper. This multimedia toolkit is proud of its features of batch conversion, output zero quality loss, 30X faster conversion speed and even the lowest prices on the market.



Last but not the least, MTS/M2TS Converter(only $26) is an ideal program for all HDCam users. This camcorder software shows the quickest and easiest way to convert and transfer 1080/60p,1080/50p, 1080i AVCHD MTS, M2TS, M2T, and 720p AVCHD Lite Video. “I started using Aunsoft products right after getting my first AVCHD camera two years ago. The products they make are outstanding for the price. Their MTS convertor has allowed me to transcode my videos quickly into the formats that I need for editing in Final Cut Pro. I recommend Aunsoft products to anyone in the video production business who needs reliable software for their PC or MAC. ” David Sipmann, works at a HD Video Production, says.



Totally 9 lowest-paid Video Converters are now available on Aunsoft Back-to-School Big Sale 2013. http://www.aunsoft.com/2013-back-to-school/



Aunsoft Company Website : http://www.aunsoft.com



Aunsoft Blu-ray Ripper for Mac: http://www.aunsoft.com/blu-ray-ripper-mac/



About Aunsoft Software

Aunsoft Software, founded in 2009, is a reliable multimedia software provider which specializes in designing and offering ultimate software solution, including home theater Blu-ray/BD, DVD, AVCHD, TransMXF, M2TS, HD Video software on PC and Mac. Aunsoft products convert faster than other converters due to its audio-video-synchronization technology and the latest conversion technology. “Remember our smile, share the joy with the world!” is Aunsoft’s slogan!