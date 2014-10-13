9% of All Stomach Tumors Have EBV DNA; CBCD Examines the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2014 --“Infected with the EBV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Studies show that the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) is linked to various cancers. In a new study, Professor Adam Bass and colleagues found that there are four distinct subtypes of stomach cancer. One subtype was of particular interest to the researchers. This subtype was positive for EBV. In other words, in this subtype, tumors were infected with high numbers of EBV. At least 9% of all stomach cancers are EBV positive. (1) Professor Bass and colleagues are from the Department of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, in Boston. EBV is a very common virus. It usually causes infectious mononucleosis (the “kissing disease”). EBV chronically infects about 95% of the adult population, with virus usually present in B cells, which are cells that participate in the immune system, in a latent stage. (2) However, not everyone infected will develop cancer.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals infected with EBV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against HSV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. Martinez-Lopez wrote that “Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) infection has been associated with several types of lymphoma and nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC).” EBV is also found in some other types of tumors, which are not as common. (2)



Dr. Fujiwara wrote in another study that people with a chronic EBV infection face a poor outcome. In addition to constant symptoms of Mononucleosis, they can also develop “life-threatening complications including hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (a condition that causes the immune system to attack the body’s own tissues), organ failure, and malignant lymphomas (cancer).” (4) Dr. Fujiwara is from the Department of Infectious Diseases, National Research Institute for Child Health and Development in Tokyo, Japan.



According to Dr. Polansky, and his book “Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease,” people develop cancer when the number of latent viruses passes a certain threshold. One of the reasons for an increase in the number of latent viruses is a weak immune system. The CBCD offers a free download of Dr. Polansky’s book to those who are interested in reading it. http://www.cbcd.net/Book.php



What treatments are available for EBV infections?



“A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans.” (3) There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing EBV symptoms. Two of these products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



References:



(1) MedicalNewsToday.com – Stomach cancer has four subtypes, say scientists. Published July 25, 2014.



(2) Juan L.E. Martínez-López 1,2email, Javier Torres 3email, Margarita Camorlinga-Ponce 3email, Alejandra Mantilla 4email, Yelda A. Leal 5email and Ezequiel M. Fuentes-Pananá 1 Evidence of Epstein-Barr Virus Association with Gastric Cancer and Non-Atrophic Gastritis Viruses 2014, 6(1), 301-318



(3) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8



(4) Fujiwara S1, Kimura H, Imadome K, Arai A, Kodama E, Morio T, Shimizu N, Wakiguchi H. Current research on chronic active Epstein-Barr virus infection in Japan. Pediatr Int. 2014 Apr;56 (2):159-66.



About CBCD

The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (http://www.cbcd.net) is a not-for-profit tax-exempt organization under section 501(c) 3 of the IRS tax code. The center’s mission is to advance the research on the biology of chronic disease and to accelerate the discovery of a cure for these diseases.