900 Mile Adventure Brings Adventure Dad Baby #4 for Fathers Day

Hartland, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2016 --Life brings surprises and unexpected adventure in so many ways. Our plan was to launch Adventurefordads.com in late May 2016. We wanted to bring Adventurefordads.com to as many dads as possible this Fathers Day. Everything was going to plan and we were right on schedule when I received an unexpected call. Adventure Mom was at a conference in Philadelphia and baby #4 had decided she wanted to come 8 weeks early. This was the start of a great Adventure.



The next morning, I found myself on a flight to Philadelphia. The Adventure Grand Parents had jumped in to help handle the Adventure Kids at home in WI. It was all going to work out.. right? I mean the kids at home only had to get to school each day, play 7 select baseball games, play 6 soccer games (tournament) go to 6 birthday parties (including one of their own with 18 kids at our house), compete in a local run, get the youngest picked up from daycare each day, and make it to cub scouts and dance class over the next two weeks.



Less than 48 hours after I arrived in Philadelphia baby Emme arrived 8 weeks early. Thankfully Mom and Emme were going to make it. While healthy, baby Emme now had numerous small battles to win before she was going to be able to make the long journey back to her WI home.



Find out what happened at: http://blog.adventurefordads.com/



About Adventure for Dads

Adventure for Dads is a Hartland WI based company, created by Dads, dedicated to providing Dads the gear they want and the experiences they need for their next adventure.