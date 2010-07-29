902 Students Achieve Opportunity to Graduate from High School

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2010 -- The YWCA Silicon Valley’s Project Inspire program has just completed its first ever summer programming. Project Inspire, now in its third year, is a youth empowerment program providing credit recovery for high school students to enable them to receive a high school diploma. This summer the program offered credit recovery to students at four East Side Union High School District schools. The YWCA served students at Andrew Hill, James Lick, Overfelt and Yerba Buena High Schools. Over the course of two summer semesters, 902 students recovered credits, putting them back on track to complete their coursework and earn their high school diplomas.



“Project Inspire is such an important program in our community”, said Keri McLain, CEO of the YWCA Silicon Valley. “These students have fallen behind, and without support, they find it difficult to stay in school. Project Inspire staff work individually with the students and become role models, teaching them the value of education and inspiring them to work hard for a better future for themselves and their families. The YWCA is so proud to be able to impact the lives of these students.”



Project Inspire served more than 500 students at four East Side Union High School District campuses over the past school year. The students voluntarily come to the after school program for two and a half hours each day. In addition to credit recovery, the program also provides youth development, tutoring assistance, enrichment, healthy relationship education, service learning, and mentoring. “The YWCA teaches these students much more than academics” said Rob Davis, City of San Jose’s Chief of Police. “The students connect with Project Inspire staff in a way that makes them want to change the direction of their lives. I’ve seen these kids who were headed down a difficult path turn it around instead are excited and looking forward to successful future with their high school diploma.”



To learn more about the YWCA Silicon Valley’s Project Inspire Program, please visit http://ywca-sv.org/programs/youth_services.php or call 408-295-4011 x228.



The mission of the YWCA Silicon Valley is to empower women, children and families, and to eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. The YWCA of Silicon Valley serves nearly 18,000 Santa Clara County residents each year, and has provided services in Santa Clara County for more than 100 years. The YWCA provides programs in the areas of sexual assault intervention and prevention, counseling services, domestic violence, child care, youth programs, family services, and social and racial justice. The YWCA of Silicon Valley is located at 375 S. 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information about the YWCA of Silicon Valley, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit http://www.ywca-sv.org.

