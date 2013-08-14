908 Devices' Research Partner Presents Ground Breaking Research on Mass Spectrometry

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2013 --908 Devices, an innovator in point-of-use chemical analysis, continues to benefit from its research partnership with the group of Prof. J. Michael Ramsey at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-CH). The Ramsey team made a total of eight research presentations at the American Society of Mass Spectrometry Conference in June, all advancing the rapidly evolving field of High Pressure Mass Spectrometry (HPMS™).



The UNC-CH presentations covered substantial advances in both the theoretical understanding and practical performance of miniature ion traps, ionizers and detectors at operating pressures up to, and beyond, 1 torr – HPMS™. Multiple presentations explored the theoretical attributes of ion trajectories as a function of trap fabrication geometries and drive parameters. One of the most exciting areas of research involves a new stretched length ion trap geometry that experimentally demonstrated a near order-of-magnitude increase in ion-trapping capacities compared to cylindrical geometries. Further, a presentation on the influence of drive frequency demonstrated sub-amu resolutions from miniature ion trap arrays operating in the HPMS™ regime.



908 Devices has exclusive license to a broad portfolio of patents developed by the research team at the University that contributes to the design and manufacture of simple-to-operate, ultra-compact chemical detection and analysis tools. The HPMS™ projects presented by the Ramsey group received support from the US Department of Defense (DOD) signifying the value placed on these capabilities by the safety and security community.



Dr. Chris Brown, Co-founder and CTO of 908 Devices highlighted the impressive nature of the research presented by saying, “The Ramsey group at UNC-CH has a large, focused and productive effort in the field of miniaturized mass spectrometry. Collaboration between our teams continues to be mutually beneficial and we are extremely excited about working together to successfully bring the powerful capabilities of mass spectrometry out of the laboratory into the hands of the first responder.”



These HPMS™ developments are crucial to the successful creation of highly sensitive and selective miniaturized mass spectrometry tools by 908 Devices. The initial product focus is on safety and security markets, but the broad platform of 908 Devices’ simple, rugged and cost-effective MS analyzers will address customer problems across diverse markets.



The UNC-CH research team is led by Professor J. Michael Ramsey, who is the Minnie N. Goldby Distinguished Professor of Chemistry in UNC-CH’s College of Arts and Sciences, at the University with additional multiple appointments in the UNC-CH School of Medicine. Prof. Ramsey is also a co-founder of 908 Devices, a member of its Board of Directors and the Science Founder of Caliper Life Sciences.



“Our presentations outlined clearly a number of innovative advances in miniaturized mass spectrometry, a dynamic field with myriad practical applications outside the lab,” said Prof. Ramsey.



To access copies of the posters presented at ASMS by UNC or for more information, please contact Joy Bonds at joy_bonds@med.unc.edu.



To find out more about 908 Devices and the development of miniaturized mass spectrometry tools please visit www.908devices.com or email info@908devices.com.



About 908 Devices

908 Devices is bringing the powerful capabilities of Mass Spectrometry out of the confines of centralized laboratories. 908 Devices’ products range from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to compact, dedicated analyzers for researchers, serving a range of industries including safety and security, food science, biotechnology and clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2012 by a proven team of industry and technology veterans, 908 Devices is based in Boston’s Innovation District.



If you would like more information about this topic or to schedule an interview, please contact Chris Petty at (608) 358-6357 or email Chris at cpetty@908devices.com