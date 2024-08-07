911 Bio Clean Offers Rodent Feces Removal in Burbank and Glendale, California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2024 --Rodent infestations pose significant health risks due to the presence of feces, urine, and nesting materials, which can carry harmful pathogens and allergens. Inhaling or contacting these contaminants can lead to severe illnesses like Hantavirus, Salmonella, and Leptospirosis. 911 Bio Clean's specialized rodent feces removal in Burbank and Glendale, California is designed to mitigate these risks and ensure a safe and healthy environment for occupants.



The company employs a comprehensive approach to rodent feces removal, ensuring that all traces of infestation are thoroughly eliminated. The experienced professionals thoroughly inspect the affected area to assess the extent of the infestation and identify all contamination sites.



Using industry-leading safety protocols and personal protective equipment (PPE), the team carefully removes all rodent feces, urine, and nesting materials. This step minimizes the risk of airborne contaminants and cross-contamination.



After removal, the affected area is treated with hospital-grade disinfectants to kill any remaining pathogens and eliminate odors. This ensures the space is safe for reoccupation.



The service also includes the repair of any damage caused by the infestation, such as gnawed wiring or chewed insulation, restoring the property to its original condition.



911 Bio Clean has partnered with Wisetack to offer low-interest payment plans. Clients don't have to worry about the budget and can go for the services without any second thoughts. The company also offers suicide cleanup in Burbank and Glendale, California, biohazard cleanup, hoarder cleanup, and more.



