911 Hazmat Clean Up Offers Coronavirus Disinfection in Oakland and Ripon, California

The entire world is under the grip of the deadly Coronavirus that has claimed innumerable lives. The number of people getting affected every day is breaking records daily. Washing hands and using sanitizers as well as wearing masks has become a part of daily living. Though the market is flooded with sanitizing sprays and liquids and used in every household and commercial space, using these only might not be enough to keep one safe. That is why there is the need to opt for professional Coronavirus Disinfection in Oakland and Ripon, California. There is only one company to offer the same, and that is 911 Hazmat Clean-Up.



911 Hazmat Cleanup is locally owned and operated by two trusted and retired law enforcement officials with over 20 years of public safety service. The company has been doing a great job all over these years with its professionals dedicated to carrying out the job following all safety measures. When it comes to Coronavirus disinfection, one has to be extra careful as there is always the chance to get affected while on the job. The team follows all safety measures while trying to disinfect the clients' premises entirely so that they are safe. As far as their disinfection for Coronavirus is concerned, they offer Standard Viral Disinfection Fogging Service, which includes the use of an Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) Fogging treatment. It consists of the use of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered SARS Coronavirus disinfectant. Then there is the 6 Step Bio-Remediation Forensic Cleaning Process. Or one can also opt for the Weekly Viral Forensic Disinfection, which is a one-time per week disinfection of commercial and residential high-traffic building spaces. Commercial and Residential clients shall commit to a minimum of 30 days.



The company also offers crime scene cleaners in Oakland and Ripon, California for cleaning up a crime scene. They can also be approached for homicide and suicide cleanup, odor abatement, sewage cleanup, and more.



Get in touch with them at 800.291.0805.



