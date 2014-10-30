911SafeTrack Announces Dealer Program for 911SafeTrack S4 Vehicle Recovery System

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --S4 Tracker is now available to New and After-market Auto Dealers, Rental Car Agencies, Collector Car Builders, Auto Parts Dealers, and Stereo & Security System Dealers.



Announcing 911SafeTrack S4 at the Las Vegas SEMA show Booth #24175. S4 is ready for immediate availability to Dealers.



The S4 allows vehicle owners to be in control of their vehicle at all times:



*Permits the owner to check vehicle location, speed, and direction using a simple text message.



*If a theft is occurring, the S4 notifies the owner and lets the owner easily connect with the 911-Operator closest to the vehicle using the patented 3-way call to provide immediate information and real-time GPS location. LoJack ® doesn’t do this. OnStar ® doesn’t do this.



*The S4 lets the owner send a secure text to enable/disable the vehicle starter.



*The owner can assess the situation by viewing the vehicle speed, direction, and location on their smartphone using Google Map™.



*S4 can let the vehicle owner unlock the door in cases where the keys are locked in the vehicle.



*Communication with the vehicle is protected by a user selected 5-digit PIN thereby ensuring the vehicle owner’s privacy.



*No specialized police registration or police vehicle equipment is needed for the S4 to function properly.



Car dealers can pre-load the S4 to protect against vehicle theft from the lot and can obtain insurance discounts. Dealers use the S4 as a selling advantage when closing the deal on a vehicle sale.



Rental car agencies use the S4 to monitor when cars are checked in and out, can unlock the car if the renter left keys inside, and provide quicker response for roadside emergencies. The S4 lets the agency recover vehicles when they are not returned on time or to recover vehicles if a person using a stolen credit card rents the vehicle. When it is time to sell a vehicle, agencies use the S4 as a selling advantage.



About 911Tracker

911Tracker, founded in 2005, and it’s mission to provide rapid, affordable, and superior vehicle security tracking products. The company is led by a team of experienced executives with extensive safety/security knowledge, product development, business development, and operational expertise to provide leading-edge solutions. The company has applied for and currently holds several key patents in vehicle & personal safety technology. The company is a privately owned California Class C corporation.



Website: www.911SafeTrack.com

Email Inquires: 877-427-7294 or info@911SafeTrack.com

