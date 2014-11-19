911Tracker Announces T3 Holiday Specials for Vehicle Recovery Systems

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2014 --Families appreciate the T3 Recovery Device because of the benefits:

* Have a child in college that is driving their own car

* Are worried about elderly parents driving

* Have a teenager driver

* Have a spouse that commutes to work

* Have a spouse that travels via plane for work

* Have a relative that lives in an area with high car theft rates

* Have a friend with a classic car or RV or a commercial vehicle



T3 Vehicle Recovery guards a vehicle 24/7 even if the owners are thousands of miles away. T3 can save lives, help prevent accidents, and stop thieves. If an owner wants to know where a vehicle is at any time, just send T3 a text message and T3 will respond with the GPS location that can be viewed on Google Map™ with a smartphone.



THE 911TRACKER DIFFERENCE

* T3 gives the owner the exact location of their vehicle allowing the owner to recover it.



* Saves money because it can lower car insurance premium. If the owner parks their car for a period of time they will immediately receive an alert notification if their vehicle is moved or if the alarm is triggered.



* This is perfect when parking at the airport, leaving the car at a service shop, or with a valet.



* T3 lets the owner send a secure text to enable/disable the vehicle starter and a text that can unlock the driver’s door.



* The 911Tracker has a back up battery so if the thief disconnects the car battery and tows the car the owner is still protected.



* The owner’s special 5-digit PIN ensures complete privacy.



Checkout the Holiday Specials – http://www.911tracker.com/products



Visit 911Tracker blog for car safety suggestions and special offers – http://www.911tracker-blog.com/911tracker-holiday-promotion-giveaway



About 911Tracker

911Tracker was founded in 2005 with the mission to provide rapid, affordable, and superior vehicle security tracking products. The company is led by a team of experienced executives with extensive safety/security knowledge, product development, business development, and operational expertise to provide leading-edge solutions. The company has applied for and currently holds several key patents in vehicle & personal safety technology. The company is a privately owned California Class C corporation.