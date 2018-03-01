95% of Companies Use Infographics to Promote Services to Millennials

Heysham, Lancashire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2018 --"There's nothing more valuable than a person's time" says Andrew Ellison of Infographicalley.com, "and you need to prove that you're worth it, quickly".



Infographics are the modern take on "try before you buy".



"In the real world" says Andrew Ellis, "you'll often try a small sample of something before you decide whether or not you want to make a larger commitment. For example you'll buy a small pack of a new food to see if you like it before you buy a full-size pack. It's absolutely obvious why people would do this, it makes perfect sense in the real world and it also makes perfect sense in the digital one. That's why infographics are so effective. They give people a "bite-sized sample of your content so they can make an informed decision as to whether or not they want to consume any more of it".



Infographics are made for sharing



"If you're familiar with search engine optimization (SEO)" continues Andrew Ellis "then you probably already know that having your content shared on social media can really boost your organic search results and if you're not then basic common sense should tell you that having people willingly spread the word about your content, basically do your marketing for you, for free, has to be good for you. Infographics are just made for sharing, because they're content which is both engaging (meaning entertaining, inspirational or educational) and quick to digest so viewers basically can see at a glance if it's something they like and if it's something they think their friends would like. They don't have to make the commitment of reading a long article themselves just to see if they like it and if they think it's any good to their friends.



For a superb demonstration of just what this means in practice, head to Pinterest, which pretty much came out of nowhere to become one of the most successful social media platforms there is. Anyone familiar with using Pinterest for marketing knows that the secret to success is to create a compelling image which people will want to share and to use that to encourage people to click through to the article behind it and done well it works brilliantly. Spend some time on Pinterest and you'll soon see that a huge percentage of the pins are infographics, which is a clear demonstration of just how effective they are. People love to share them."



Infographics are perfect for mobile.



"Never overlook the needs of mobile users" says Andrew Ellison, very emphatically, "if you think I'm exaggerating here, just take a look around you as you go about your life. Young and old, the vast majority of people have a smartphone and many have tablets as well. In fact some people are abandoning traditional computers in favour of mobile devices. You absolutely must produce content which can be consumed quickly on small screens and infographics are perfect for this."



Balance short and sweet with long and rich



"The key to success in modern digital marketing" continues Andrew Ellis "is to balance out different content types. It is simply not true to say modern internet users, at least younger ones, do not read or at least don't read long-form content, they absolutely do. What is true is that they are being much more selective about what they read. To be blunt, people have long since worked out that there is a lot of dross on the net and therefore need to be convinced you do actually know what you're talking about before they'll trust you with their valuable time. Infographics a window of opportunity to show your skills and get people to click through to learn more and that's the path towards establishing yourself as an authority in your niche, not just as one brand among many, one more website in the vastness of cyber space, but as one of a handful of go-to sources in your area. There are, of course, numerous advantages to being in this position, not least of which being that the search engines will reward you for it although, ironically, the better known you become in your niche, the less you will need to depend on their help."