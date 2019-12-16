95.7 Ben FM Invited Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Program to Once Again Co-Host Live During the Adopt-a-Family Radiothon to Bring Holiday Hope and Happiness

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2019 --Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares Program continued their holiday hospitality after just wrapping up their Annual Gary Barbera's Coats for Kids Tour and their Gobble Until You Wobble Turkey Giveaway.



Gary Barbera says, "We took part in the BEN FM Radiothon last year with all proceeds benefiting the Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, an organization dedicated to helping families. It was again an amazing opportunity to take care of our neighbors and hundreds of families who face added financial challenges during the winter months especially during the holiday season."



Information about 95.7 BEN – FM annual 'Adopt-a-Family Radiothon provided by: https://bbgi.com/2019/11/26/95-7-ben-fm-adopt-a-family-radio-thon-brings-holiday-hope-happiness-to-hundreds-of-families-in-philadelphia/



As appearing on the bbgi.com website:



The BEN-FM air staff was joined by celebrity guests from ABC6 News Anchors and Field Reporters as they broadcast live and encouraged listeners to donate to assist Volunteers of America Delaware Valley's 'Adopt-a-Family Program.'



The 'Adopt a Family Program' purchases meals, clothing and gifts for hundreds of less fortunate families residing in shelters and around the surrounding community. This year's Radio-thon assisted over 750 needy families by raising over $50,000. The station is anticipating collecting even more money for Volunteers of America this year.



HOW TO DONATE:

Make a secure online donation any time from now through December 24th at 6pm at 957benfm.com via the 'Adopt A Family Radio-thon' page. When donating, you can do a 'Direct Adoption' and choose a family from Volunteers of America's list of families in need or make a 'Cash Donation'. Your cash donation will be combined with others making your gift go further.



Volunteers of America Delaware Valley provides community-based assistance to populations in need so that they can lead self-fulfilled, independent lives. It's a wonderful time to delve into Volunteers of America to see the wonderful work they do in our hometown and to make a donation.

Every year the Volunteers of America help to bring joy to families in the Delaware Valley.



https://www.voadv.org/



www.957benfm.com



Learn more about Barbera Brands:

www.garybarberacares.org

www.barberabear.com

www.barberasautoland.com



