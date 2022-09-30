Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2022 --A-1 Hydro Inc. - / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, offers environmentally friendly industrial cleaners for businesses in New York City, Stamford, Norwalk, Yonkers, Brooklyn, Medford, and the surrounding areas. They have been helping businesses keep their stuff clean for over 50 years and can help clients with their line of industrial cleaners.



Their classic industrial cleaner, SafeWash Classic, is the perfect cleaner for just about anything clients need to clean up. It is a detergent that cuts through grime and oil while releasing zero obnoxious odors. This is helpful when cleaning enclosed areas with limited ventilation options.



Some applications where the SafeWash Classic detergent is great for include vehicle undercarriages, degreasing surfaces, transformers, aircraft, as well as being a general-purpose cleaner.



In some cases, clients just want a magical formula that would make easy work of a dirty situation. Their Magic Clean industrial cleaner solution is just what clients want! It is a fast-acting and effective cleaner and degreaser.



Many of the customers have indicated that it works particularly well in floor scrubbers, and this industrial cleaner is great for cleaning commercial kitchen floors, sidewalks, concrete floors, warehouses, and a number of other applications.



The industrial cleaners work on both indoor and outdoor hard surfaces. A trash area can often be one of the worst places to clean because of the combination of a variety of substances to clean up as well as the smell that comes along with decomposing garbage.



The TrashX 24 industrial cleaner features a deodorizing element to the detergent that makes it a great industrial cleaner to use on garage trucks, trash collection areas, trash compactors, and other hard surfaces.



Contact A-1 Hydro Inc. - / Safe Wash Technologies to learn about all of the different industrial cleaners that they have. Over the last 50 years they have refined their offerings to be effective as well as environmentally friendly.



About A-1 Hydro Inc. - / Safe Wash Technologies

A-1 Hydro Inc. - / Safe Wash Technologies has been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. We are committed to providing quality products in New York City, Stamford, Norwalk, Yonkers, Brooklyn, Medford, and the surrounding areas you can trust to get the job done right. For more information, please visit www.safewashtech.com.