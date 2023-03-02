Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2023 --A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, is pleased to be able to offer industrial power washers for commercial and industrial applications in New York City, Queens, Brooklyn, Medford, Mt. Vernon, and the surrounding areas. They have several different models, including gas-powered options and electric options, that will be ideal for any customer situation.



Industrial power washers have many applications in confined areas where having a gas engine operating would quickly choke out any user from the exhaust. Instead, we have electric power washers that are perfect for enclosed or tight spaces where customers need the power of hot water with the high-pressure water to clean. Aside from the obvious absence of noxious fumes, there are other benefits to using an electric power washer.



As users might imagine, electric power washers are quieter than the gas models. While ear protection is practically a requirement with gas models, electric models are quiet enough that in some cases ear protection can be avoided. Electric power washers also have fewer moving parts, which means that they end up requiring less maintenance and upkeep compared to gas models.



Industrial power washers also come in fuel varieties. In many cases, these kinds of power washers are mounted to a truck or even a trailer. This makes bringing the cleaning technology to the job site easy. Often these setups also feature water tanks for continuous operation for hours of cleaning before needing to have the water reservoirs refilled. All of the different nozzles that can be used with the power washer will also be in the place where users need them, keeping things organized.



Industrial power washers are used in many applications, from cleaning sidewalks and buildings to keeping fleet vehicles clean and operational as well as helping to strip away the tar and cleaning up a variety of industrial equipment. The power washers that are carried at A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, when combined with various power washing cleaners, will make quick work of any large cleaning task that customers have. Talk with the experienced staff at A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies today to find the right industrial power washer for any needs in New York City, Queens, Brooklyn, Medford, Mt. Vernon, and the surrounding areas.



