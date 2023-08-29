Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2023 --A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, is pleased to introduce a new way to help keep vehicles clean during the harsh winter months. The new Chassis Wash System provides for full undercarriage cleaning and rinsing to remove the harsh salts and sands that are used in Brooklyn, Bronx, Westchester, Suffolk, Port Chester, Newburgh, and the surrounding areas. No more will drivers or others need to get on the floor to clean off the chassis of vehicles to wash off the salt and protect against corrosion.



In order to help keep roads clear in winter, both salt and sand are used for not only melting the snow and ice but to help provide additional traction for vehicles during this time of the year. This salty snow adheres to the undercarriage of vehicles and then slowly eats away at the metal framework. Unless this is cleaned off it will cut short the life of the vehicles that organizations use.



This chassis wash system that they offer provides the opportunity to utilize a pressure washing system or power washing system in a better way to clean the undercarriage of your vehicles. Because this is a drive-over system it dramatically speeds up the cleaning of the undercarriage without having to have someone get down on the ground or even crawl underneath the vehicle in order to clean the chassis and prevent corrosion and reduce maintenance costs.



Rather than getting out and spraying down the vehicle when they are done, the team can instead simply drive over the chassis wash system without needing to stop or get out of the vehicle. With multiple directional nozzles plus the wheel blasting nozzles mean that the entire undercarriage will be hit with the cleaning water. Fast and efficient, the chassis wash system will help to extend the life of all vehicles by keeping them salt free.



The chassis wash system doesn't need any excavation, simply set it up where users want it and connect the pressure washers or power washers. This system from A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies will help to keep any fleet of vehicles clean throughout the winter months in Brooklyn, Bronx, Westchester, Suffolk, Port Chester, Newburgh, and the surrounding areas. Contact their team today to learn more about the chassis wash system and how users can get one in place before this winter hits.



About A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies

A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies has been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. They are committed to providing quality products and over the last 50 years they have refined their offerings to be effective as well as environmentally friendly. For more information, please visit www.safewashtech.com.